Sacramento Kings Get Significant Update on Jalen Duren Pursuit

The Sacramento Kings have openly had their eyes set on Jalen Duren this offseason. The restricted free agent center has been in contract negotiations with the Detroit Pistons this summer, and if the franchise were open to a sign-and-trade, Duren would likely already be a King. It seems like the Kings will have to wait to pursue Duren more seriously, but they might not have to wait long.

The Athletic's Sam Amick and Hunter Patterson report that Duren is "seriously considering" taking the qualifying offer this season, which would pay him just $9.6 million, but allow him to hit unrestricted free agency next offseason. Of course, if this happens, the Kings are slated to be a top suitor for Duren.

"There’s one team, in particular, that appears perfectly positioned to pluck Duren if he should be available next summer: the Sacramento Kings," Amick and Patterson reported. "As The Athletic reported in early July, when Duren began taking meetings with other teams as a restricted free agent and made it clear he was interested in playing elsewhere, the Kings were at the front of that line."

May 11, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (0) reacts after a play against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the second half of game four in the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Duren, 22, seems like the ideal young center for the Kings to target. Especially with 19-year-old point guard Darius Acuff Jr. as their new franchise point guard, surrounding him with more star-caliber young talent would be the perfect way for the Kings to jump-start the rebuild and start getting back to being a serious team.

Could the Kings give Duren a max contract?

Next offseason, the Kings will have plenty of money to toss around. With Zach LaVine's $49 million and De'Andre Hunter's $24.9 million off their books, and Domantas Sabonis's $48 million viewed as a potential trade piece, Sacramento could certainly make a run at Duren next offseason if he is available on the open market.

"Detroit has been unwilling to engage in sign-and-trade talks with Sacramento and others, but the Kings still have very strong interest in Duren and could make room to sign him on a max-salary deal next offseason if they desire," they wrote. "Duren, conversely, is known to be eyeing Sacramento as a desirable destination where he could thrive alongside Darius Acuff Jr. as an established building block."

JUST IN: Jalen Duren will meet with the Sacramento Kings at the start of free agency, due to “sizable distance apart in negotiations” with the Pistons, via @ChrisBHaynes



WOW. 🍿👀 pic.twitter.com/Xmz9grKmkK — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) June 29, 2026

The Kings would likely write a blank check to land Duren, as the franchise can use all the help it can get to bolster this young core, regardless of the price. Putting together a core of Acuff Jr., Duren, Keegan Murray, Maxime Raynaud, and other notable young pieces could certainly be the best way for Sacramento to approach its future.

Last season, Duren averaged 19.5 points and 10.5 rebounds, and 1.6 stocks per game, while shooting 65% from the field en route to his first career All-Star and All-NBA appearances. Sure, the Pistons might not view Duren as worthy of a max contract, but the Kings seem to feel differently.

We certainly should not expect Duren to take the qualifying offer, as it would be a significant risk, but the Kings would love to see him hit unrestricted free agency next summer.

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