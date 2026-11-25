After a difficult stretch of games against some of the league's best, the 2-15 Sacramento Kings head up Highway 80 to face the 9-8 Golden State Warriors. It should theoretically be an easier game for the Kings, with not only Stephen Curry out, but multiple players questionable for Golden State coming into the game.

But, this is the Kings, and even without stars or key role players playing for the Warriors, it's going to take a near-perfect game from Sacramento as they search for their third win of the season. Here are three things the Kings can improve to get back in the win column.

1. Turnovers

Turnovers have plagued the Kings all year, and while they only had ten last game against the San Antonio Spurs, the timing of the turnovers is what did the Kings in. Sacramento gets in ruts where they can't keep control of the ball, leading to instant offense for their opponent, and in a matter of minutes, the game is over.

The Kings aren't talented or good enough to withstand mistakes that not only take away their posessions, but give the Warriors easy looks in transition.

The Kings are turning it over 17.1 times per game, good for fifth most in the league. The silver lining is that the Warriors are right behind them with 16.8 giveaways per game. The possession battle tonight could be the swing stat of the game.

2. Defend the Rim

Nov 21, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Boston Celtics forward Paul George (13) is blocked by Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (11) during the third quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Justine Willard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Going against the Warriors, the easy answer would be to defend the three-point shot. But for the Kings, they've actually been better than in the past at guarding the three. Where they've completely collapsed on defense this season is actually in the paint.

Opponents are shooting a league-high 76.7% in the restricted area, with the next closest being a distant 71.6% against the New Orleans Pelicans.

The good news for the Kings is that the Warriors don't get to the rim at a high rate, averaging 19.5 field goal attempts in the restricted area (27th)and make them at a 65.9% clip (16th). What would instantly kill the Kings chances of the upset win is if they let the Warriors turn that weakness into a strength and get rolling inside.

3. Have the Leading Scorer

Nov 20, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Zach LaVine (8) and Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (11) during a time out in the second half against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This last one is more of a concept than an actual stat, but with so many stars out tonight for the Warriors, the Kings need to have the leading scorer of the game. Sacramento can't let De'Anthony Melton or Brandin Podziemski get hot and beat them. If the Warriors are going to win, make them do it with a team-centric approach and make adjustments to slow down the hot hand.

For the Kings, they have multiple players and stars that could lead the way in Darius Acuff Jr., Domantas Sabonis, and Zach LaVine. It doesn't really matter who it is, but tonight feels like a great chance for the Kings to win with pure talent.

That's easier said than done when the talent doesn't work together with the roster as it is, but the Kings have a huge advantage with the injuries they should take advantage of.

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