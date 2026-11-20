After a 0-7 homestand, the Sacramento Kings take the short trip down to Los Angeles to take on the 13-3 Los Angeles Lakers. The two California teams couldn't be further apart from each other, as the Kings look to be headed towards the new relegation zone at the bottom of the standings, and the Lakers are firmly in the championship conversation early.

With that said, the 1-13 Kings are going to need a near-perfect game if they want to hand the Lakers their fourth loss of the year. Here's how Sacramento can turn back the clock and beat LA.

The Bench

The Kings bench has been one of the worst, if not the worst, in the league this year. They are averaging 25.1 points (29th) on 39.6% shooting from the field (29th) and 33.8% from three (21st). That's one thing if the starting five is out there scoring 90+ points every night, but the starting five isn't scoring enough to prop up the poor production from the bench so far.

The Kings don't have many wins to look at for trends, but what stands out from their lone win against the Dallas Mavericks was the bench scoring 46 points on 12-of-19 (63.2%) from beyond the arc. Malik Monk had 24 points, Leaky Black had his breakout game with 12, and Emanuel Sharp chipped in 9.

Leaky Black with a massive role:



12 points

4/6 3PT

4 STEALS!



Absolute lock-down, dog. pic.twitter.com/Bkxhir5yyG — Kings Lead (@KingsLeadSM) November 3, 2026

The Lakers have the third-best offense in the league, and if the Kings hope to catch up, they will need an unlikely contributor to provide a surprise scoring surge off the bench.

Defend the Paint

Of course, the Kings could always turn to the other side of the court to try and slow down the Lakers, but that doesn't seem as like for the struggling Kings defense, especially with where Los Angeles likes to score.

The Lakers lead the league with a 57.8% two-point field goal percentage, and the Kings are allowing opponents to shoot a league-high 59.4% inside the arc. That...doesn't seem like a great matchup for the Kings tonight.

Sacramento's defense has been bad all season, and it's hard to ask for them to turn it around tonight against one of the best offenses in the league, but unlike other teams the three-point shot may not be the problem to focus on tonight for the Kings.

Veteran Takeover?

Nov 15, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (11) warms up before an NBA basketball game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Marshall-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Darius Acuff Jr. has been incredible this season, but it doesn't feel like we've had a takeover game from either Zach LaVine or Domantas Sabonis yet this season. The two are having fine statistical seasons, but they haven't 'won' a game for the Kings yet.

Both are talented enough to do so. We've seen LaVine get on a heater and single-handedly win a game, and Sabonis has the ability to score, facilitate, and control a game on the boards.

Sabonis had a big game with 27, 19, and 10 for his lone triple-double of the season against the Portland Trail Blazers, and LaVine's gone over the 30-point mark twice, with 37 points against the Grizzlies and 31 against the Magic. Not coincidentally, those are three of the Kings' closest losses this season. That's a low bar, but it's where the Kings are at.

Probably the simplest concept of the three ways the Kings can pull off a surprise win is pure talent and star power from their best players. That's easier said than done this season in Sacramento, but the bright lights of LA could wake up the former All-Stars tonight.

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