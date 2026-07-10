3 Takeaways as Kings Winning Streak Continues With Win Over Clippers

It may just be Summer League, but the Sacramento Kings are officially on a winning streak. After going 3-0 through the California Classic , the Kings took down the Los Angeles Clippers 91-85 to kick off their Las Vegas performance.

It was an all-around team win, with five players scoring in double digits and the Kings ultimately using their defense to win the game, which is something that couldn't be said much last season. And on a night between two of the top picks in the draft, it was a second-round pick that stole the spotlight once again tonight for the Kings.

Here are three takeaways as the Kings win their fourth straight exhibition game.

Emanuel Sharp Does It Again

Darius Acuff Jr. had another impressive game, with 19 points and 7 assists, and will rightfully steal the headlines, but Emanuel Sharp had another impressive performance, picking up right where he left off from the weekend.

Sharp finished with a game-high 21 points on 3-of-8 shooting from beyond the arc. He shot just 4-of-10 from the field, but was aggressive and got to the line, making seven of his eight free throws. To go along with the scoring, he was also everywhere on defense.

Sharp is already winning fans and media over with his defensive abilities. He picks up full court and is just a menace for whoever he's guarding. He's a huge reason why the Kings held the fifth-overall pick, Keaton Wagler, to just seven points on 1-of-7 shooting from the field.

Dylan Cardwell Is Everywhere

Jan 21, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings center Dylan Cardwell (32) celebrates after drawing a foul against the Toronto Raptors during the third quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In Summer League, players get 10 fouls compared to six in regular NBA games, and Dylan Cardwell seems determined to use them all. He finished tonight with nine fouls, narrowly keeping himself in until the final whistle.

But Cardwell is doing exactly what the Kings need him to do. He's everywhere on defense. He may be a little out of control at times, but the effort and intensity are there. And it's easier to rein someone in than it is to ask them to give more energy and hustle.

It wasn't just the defense tonight for Cardwell, either, as he finished with 15 points on 5-of-8 shooting from the field. He was notably a perfect three-of-three from the free-throw line, which is a huge improvement from his 51% free-throw percentage from last season.

His shot looks noticeably smoother from the line, which comes as no surprise, as Cardwell is a notorious worker who just keeps expanding his overall game one thing at a time. He'll need to continue to refine his game, but Cardwell is already showing signs of improvement in the start of his second NBA season.

Defensive Cohesion

As mentioned above, the Kings used their defense to win the game in the end. The offense got stagnant in the fourth quarter, but Sacramento was able ot hold the Clippers off just enough to go home with the win.

Overall, it was an impressive defensive performance from the Kings. Cardwell was the defensive anchor, but players were rotating and in the right spots all night to make life challenging for Los Angeles.

And in a move that should make all Kings fans happy, Acuff held his own on Wagler throughout their matchup. Sharp may have been on Wagler more, but when Sharp wasn't in the game, it was Acuff who got the defensive assignment. It would have been simple for the Kings to put Nique Clifford on Wagler, but it's nice to see Acuff get the main work. He didn't have a perfect defensive game, but the energy and hustle were there, and he had a few timely deflections. Acuff may never make an All-Defensive team, but so far the signs are there that he can be at least an average defender, which says a lot given the focus on his defense heading into the draft.

The Kings will look for their fifth straight win on Sunday against the number one overall pick AJ Dybantsa, and the Washington Wizards.

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