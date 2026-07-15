3 Takeaways From Kings' Embarrassing Loss to Nets

For those expecting an exciting afternoon of basketball by the Sacramento Kings, I regret to inform you that you might want to ask for your money back. Things couldn't have started out worse for the Kings, as they trailed 38-18 after the first quarter and ultimately won 115-83. But it felt even worse than that, as Brooklyn zoomed out to a 18-4 lead in the blink of an eye.

The worst part was that it was the Kings shooting themselves in the foot. They couldn't take care of the ball to save their lives, and even though they shot 53.8% from the field and 40% from three during that first frame, the Nets shot a staggering 71.4% and 60%, respectively. It was the turnovers that put the Kings in the early hole, as they had eight giveaways to just seven field goal attempts.

And the game didn't get much better from there. Throw this one in the it's just Summer League bucket, but here are three takeaways from the Kings' second straight big loss.

Sharp Shows Up Again

Houston's Emanuel Sharp (21) celebrates during a second-round game in the NCAA men's basketball tournament between Houston Cougars and Texas A&M Aggies at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Saturday March 21, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Easily the bright spot of the game was Emanuel Sharp. The second-round draft pick finished the game with 23 points on a staggering 6-of-11 (54.5%) from three, and threw in four steals and three rebounds to boot.

Sharp once again brought energy, hustle, and shot-making off the bench that he's shown all Summer League. He's already done enough to catch the eye of everyone in Sacramento, but if he continues to play like this, he's going to force himself into the rotation.

The Kings desperately need what he brings as both a plus defender and a three-point threat. It's felt like for years they've had players who do only one of the two skills. But with Sharp, they may have found their best 3-and-D player yet.

Sophomores Struggle

Summer League is supposed to be a time when sophomores show off what they've worked on after a rookie year and the beginning of an offseason, but that definitely wasn't the case today for Nique Clifford, Maxime Raynaud, and Dylan Cardwell.

Raynaud had seven turnovers, and while he wasn't the only Kings player to struggle taking care of the ball, it stood out how much Raynaud struggled in his second game of the Summer League. He had just three points, four rebounds, and two assists.

Clifford had some nice moments, but it was easily his worst of Summer League so far. And likewise, Cardwell played ok, but he didn't have the same type of impact that he normally does. Part of it could be the Kings experimenting with their two big lineups, and quickly learning that they aren't going to work.

We'll have to wait and see if the three sophomores get another crack at it, or if they are going to be shut down for the rest of the offseason.

Acuff Quietly Gets to 50%

Mar 21, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Darius Acuff Jr. (5) drives against High Point Panthers forward Cam'ron Fletcher (11) in the second half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It may not have been in a way that many Kings fans were hoping for, but Acuff finally finished the game shooting at or over 50% from the field. His previous high was 36.8%, and his efficiency was becoming a talking point around the league.

Much like the others, Acuff had trouble taking care of the ball and finished with four turnovers, but he finished with a team-high 26 points on 9-of-18 from the field and 2-of-6 from three. He didn't quite take over the game, but he had some moves that would have stood out more had the Kings not been so far behind.

The lazy passes still need to be cleaned up, but at least we saw Acuff make more of his shots for the first time.

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