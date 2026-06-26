A Way Too Early Stat Guarantee for the Kings 2026-27 Season

The offseason is just getting started, but that doesn't mean it's too early to make some predictions for the Sacramento Kings 2026-27 season. Coming off 22 wins last year, there's no guarantee that the Kings will take a leap in the win column, especially with much of their roster still up in the air for the offseason.

But even if they don't win a substantial amount of games next year, the season should at least be more fun and exciting to watch than the 2025-26 season. Darius Acuff Jr.'s addition alone has already given the city and franchise a boost of excitement that was desperately needed coming off the disappointing year.

the results are in 📝

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Draft Coverage presented by @Ticketmaster pic.twitter.com/FNd89F7VVB — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) June 25, 2026

But even just one day after the conclusion of the NBA draft, there's a guarantee I'm willing to make regarding the 2026-27 season: The Sacramento Kings are going to finish in the top half of the league for three-point attempts.

That may not seem like a hot take, but as a reminder, the Kings finished last year with just 30.2 three-point attempts per game, good for dead last in the NBA. That, along with their league-worst 34% clip, led them to make just 10.3 per contest, which was also last in the league.

That's just not sustainable in the modern NBA, where teams are making an average of 13.3 threes per game. Sacramento was facing an uphill battle almost every night from beyond the arc last year, and even if they did make all of their shots from inside the arc, (spoiler alert, they did not - 53.2 2PFG%, 28th), it would be hard to keep up.

And it's not just last year. The year prior, the Kings shot 35.2 threes per game (24th). That' s a long drop off from the 2023-24 season where the Kings shot 39.3 attempts per game, which at the time was good for third most in the league.

I don't think it's a coincidence that the Kings' three-point volume plummeted with the addition of DeMar DeRozan. His moving to a new team next season, which seems all but certain at this point, should naturally bring the Kings' three-point shooting up on its own, but Scott Perry is also doing everything he can so far this offseason to bring in shooters throughout the roster.

The New Guys

Mar 1, 2025; Providence, Rhode Island, USA; Connecticut Huskies forward Alex Karaban (11) shoots for three points over Providence Friars guard Wesley Cardet Jr. (0) during the first half at Amica Mutual Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

So far, Perry has brought in six new players to the organization, three through the draft and three to the Summer League roster. Even though those Summer League players may never see the court for the Kings main team, they show a glimpse at what Perry is trying to accomplish this offseason, and that appears to be three-point shooting and defense.

Darius Acuff Jr: 44.0% on 5.8 attempts

Alex Karaban: 37.4% on 5.2 attempts

Emanuel Sharp: 37.2% on 7.1 attempts

Elias Ralph: 40.9% on 4.2 attempts

B.J Edwards: 37.2% on 4.0 attempts

Marquel Sutton: 30.3% on 3.4 attempts

All but Sutton shot at a 37% clip or higher last season on substantial volume. Again, not all will likely make an impact on the court for the Kings this season, but we officially have a trend from Perry and the front office for this offseason.

Between the new players, Keegan Murray getting healthy, and De'Andre Hunter coming back from his scary injury, the Kings are on their way to a modern offense. The biggest question mark and player that could really open up the Kings' offense is second-year big man Maxime Raynaud. He started taking, and making, more threes at the end of last season, and if that trend continues, the Kings could get a huge boost in their volume from their front court for the first time in years.

Feel free to screenshot this and tell me how wrong I was after the season, but I'm fully confident that the Kings will be in the top half of the league in attempts from beyond the arc.

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