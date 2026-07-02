Darius Acuff Jr. Sends Strong Message to Kings Fans Ahead of Rookie Year

The Sacramento Kings got unlucky by dropping to the seventh pick in the 2026 NBA Draft lottery. However, it all worked out on draft night. The Kings landed Arkansas Razorbacks product Darius Acuff Jr., and there are plenty of reasons to be excited about the incoming rookie.

Of course, Acuff Jr. has very high expectations heading into his rookie year, with the weight of being the Kings' next franchise point guard on his shoulders, but he is ready. In an interview with NBC Sports Bay Area and California's Tristi Rodriguez, Acuff Jr. assured he is ready to bring winning basketball back to Sacramento.

“I’m looking to bring [winning basketball] back,” Acuff Jr. said. “That’s what I’m here for. I’m not a guy to just tell you a lie in the media. I’d rather just go on the court and do it. Like I said, I’m excited to play in front of the fans; they deserve to start winning again. So I’m excited to do it for them.”

"I’m not a guy to just tell you a lie in the media. I’d rather just go on the court and do it."



Darius Acuff Jr. spoke to @tristi_r14 about his readiness and determination to bring winning back to Sacramento https://t.co/UIeqE5BdJE — Kings on NBCS (@NBCSKings) July 1, 2026

The Kings have made just one playoff appearance in the last two decades, including a historic 16-year drought that was finally broken in 2023, which was led by head coach Mike Brown and star point guard De'Aaron Fox. Can their new coach-guard duo of Doug Christie and Darius Acuff Jr. get them back to that point?

Why Acuff Jr. is the answer

Simply put, the Kings needed a star. While Acuff Jr. still has plenty to prove at the NBA level, there is no doubt in my mind that this electric 19-year-old point guard is a star in the making.

As a freshman at Arkansas, Acuff Jr. averaged 23.5 points and 6.4 assists per game, while shooting 48.4% from the field and 44.0% from three-point range. The only other player to ever lead the SEC in both points and assists? Pete Maravich. Acuff Jr. has already made a name for himself, proving he is more than capable of leading the Kings.

DARIUS ACUFF TONIGHT:



49 POINTS

16/27 FG

6/10 3P

50 MINUTES



INSANE. 🤯 (h/t @brhoops)pic.twitter.com/dasmsxN4oz — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) February 19, 2026

While there are questions about his defense, Acuff Jr. has all the makings of a star, including the mentality. During his introduction press conference, Acuff Jr. was asked if he feels pressure when he hears that he is the face of the franchise.

His response? "I don't really feel pressure."

Acuff Jr. is built to be the Kings' franchise point guard, and fans should be optimistic about his ability to lead this team to better days.

Building around Acuff Jr.

However, Acuff Jr. cannot do it alone. As we know, he is not the best defender. By surrounding Acuff Jr. with lengthy and versatile defenders, his offensive impact will be heightened, and his defensive shortcomings will be hidden.

The Kings have already made strides this offseason, as they followed their draft by adding Alex Karaban and Emanuel Sharp, who should both be good complementary pieces to Acuff Jr., while re-signing Precious Achiuwa in free agency. Now, their reported interest in restricted free agent Jalen Duren is really get fans excited, as he would be the perfect big man to have alongside their new point guard.

Simply put, Kings GM Scott Perry is already putting in the work to make the most of Acuff Jr.'s talent. The Kings wanted Acuff Jr., regardless of what their draft position might've been, and now they can take advantage of landing the guy they were desperate for all along.

Kings fans will get their first glimpse of Acuff Jr. in the California Classic Summer League on July 4.

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