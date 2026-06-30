Instant Grade: Kings Re-Sign Precious Achiuwa to Two-Year Contract

The Sacramento Kings have made their first move of 2026 free agency, and it is exactly what fans were hoping for.

According to NBA insider Chris Haynes, the Kings have agreed to a new deal with free agent forward Precious Achiuwa, signing the 26-year-old to a two-year, $11.5 million contract.

"Free agent forward Precious Achiuwa has agreed on terms to re-sign with the Sacramento Kings on a two-year, $11.5M deal, league sources tell me," Haynes reported on Tuesday.

Free agent forward Precious Achiuwa has agreed on terms to re-sign with the Sacramento Kings on a two-year, $11.5M deal, league sources tell me. pic.twitter.com/IdQdbIOqMv — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) June 30, 2026

This move certainly should not come as a surprise, as Achiuwa was expected to return to Sacramento after a productive first year with the franchise, but it is great to see the two sides finally reach a deal.

Is this a good move for the Kings?

Last season, the Kings signed Achiuwa to a one-year deal worth the veteran minimum after the New York Knicks let him walk in free agency, and it was one of the best decisions of Scott Perry's early tenure as the Kings' general manager. In his debut season with the Kings, Achiuwa averaged 11.0 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 1.7 stocks through 57 starts, while shooting 52.3% from the field.

Achiuwa immediately filled multiple needs for the Kings as a high-level rebounder, physical interior presence, and versatile defender. Now, the Kings will have him for the next two years to continue to help out in those areas.

PRECIOUS ACHIUWA WITH THE POSTER. 🔥🔥



pic.twitter.com/wJllsHwTcQ — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) March 9, 2026

Not to mention, getting him on a two-year deal worth $11.5 million is a bargain for Sacramento. Granted, this is a win-win move for both sides, as Achiuwa gets a nice raise after being on the minimum last season, while the Kings get a productive, starting-caliber power forward for an average of just $5.75 million per year.

The Kings had a bi-annual exception to use this offseason, and they really could not have found a better way to use it. Bringing back Achiuwa was an obvious priority for Perry and the Kings' front office.

Signing grade: A

This seemed like a no-brainer move by the Kings from the start, and Sacramento fans should be relieved that it actually happened. Achiuwa will have a legitimate case to be the Kings' starting power forward next season, and if not, he will be the perfect player to have off the bench.

Achiuwa fits right into Sacramento's new-look young core, while being a great complementary piece as they start building around Darius Acuff Jr., their new franchise point guard. Perry was hired as the Kings' GM just over a year ago, and he is already making strides to turn this franchise around. Re-signing Achiuwa might feel insignificant to some, but these are the moves a good franchise makes.

The Kings will not have much financial flexibility for the rest of free agency, but getting their prioritized signing out of the way before Achiuwa became eligible to start negotiations with opposing teams is a great way to kick things off.

The NBA free agency market will continue to heat up this week, but after signing Achiuwa, the Kings might stay relatively quiet.

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