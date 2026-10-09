The Good and Bad From Darius Acuff Jr.'s First Two Games With Kings

The Sacramento Kings are now two games into their 2026 preseason, with two losses to the Los Angeles Lakers to show for it. They have been shorthanded in both outings, missing key defenders like Keegan Murray and Ben Simmons, with backup guard Malik Monk also sidelined. While we still want to see what the full-strength Kings look like, these absences opened the door for other players to step up.

Most notably, star rookie Darius Acuff Jr. has stepped into a big role. Of course, when the Kings selected Acuff Jr. with the seventh-overall pick, they knew what they were getting. The reigning All-American and SEC Player of the Year at Arkansas was one of the best offensive prospects in the 2026 class, and the Kings drafted him to be their new franchise point guard.

Through his first two games in a Kings uniform, is Acuff Jr. living up to the hype? Let's take a look at what the 19-year-old point guard has done well and what he still needs to improve.

The Good: Comfort

Unlike what we saw in Summer League, Acuff Jr. has not needed any time to get comfortable with NBA competition. In his preseason debut, he dropped 19 points on 8-17 shooting with four assists, effectively running the Kings' offense, getting to his spots, and knocking down his usual shots.

Acuff Jr. has looked much more comfortable than expected, and for a Kings team that needs him to be great as soon as possible, this is a good sign. We already know Acuff Jr.'s potential as an offensive star, but we could see him lead the Kings in scoring as early as this season, while being an obvious Rookie of the Year candidate, given how comfortable he already looks.

The Good: Shot Creation

Outside of Zach LaVine and Malik Monk, the Kings do not have any players who can create their own shot off the dribble. With some uncertainty around both of their futures, the Kings needed someone who can do this for the long-term future. Fortunately, Acuff Jr. gives them everything they could ask for in this area.

Darius Acuff Jr. shined in the first half of his NBA preseason debut!



17 PTS (8-14 FGM)

3 AST pic.twitter.com/xhNbxEw6Cl — NBA (@NBA) October 6, 2026

In both of these preseason games, Acuff Jr. has already had a slew of highlights showing off his off-the-dribble shot creation. As good as Domantas Sabonis is offensively, he needs someone to play alongside him who can create for themselves. Acuff Jr. gives the Kings an obvious strength in this area.

The Bad: Efficiency

While Acuff Jr. has done an incredible job of getting to his spots, he needs to be more efficient in knocking down his shots. Over two games, he is shooting 37.5% from the field and 27.3% from beyond the arc. Sure, he looks comfortable, but the next step is finding his rhythm.

This is an area where we usually give the rookie guards some grace. It is only preseason, and the Kings are likely telling Acuff Jr. to go out and shoot the ball as much as he sees fit. We want Acuff Jr. to get comfortable and find his shot before the games matter, and that is exactly what he's doing. Hopefully by the end of preseason, though, his efficiency is more promising.

Follow us on Facebook and X for the latest Sacramento Kings news.