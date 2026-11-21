The Sacramento Kings lost their eighth consecutive game on Friday night, falling just short of the Los Angeles Lakers in Crypto.com Arena, but it could not have been any closer. The Kings had a few chances to pull off the huge road upset against Luka Doncic and the Lakers, but Zach LaVine missed the game-winning buzzer-beater attempt to seal the deal in favor of Los Angeles.

Even in a loss, this should be a moral victory for the Kings, as they put together one of their best performances of the season. Every starter scored in double digits for just the second time in 15 games, and it was an overall strong team effort by Sacramento. With that in mind, let's look at a few individual stock reports with a few notable risers and one obvious faller.

Riser: De'Andre Hunter

Nov 4, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings forward/guard De'Andre Hunter (15) controls the ball against the Los Angeles Lakers during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

To start the season, De'Andre Hunter was viewed as one of the biggest question marks on the team. The veteran forward did not seem to provide much value to the Kings' lineup, but he flipped the script in Friday's loss.

Hunter had his best game of the season in Los Angeles, finishing with a game-high 30 points with six rebounds, shooting 12-16 from the field and 5-6 from three-point range. Over his last ten games, Hunter is now averaging 17.7 points and 4.2 rebounds, while shooting 47.3% from the field and 39.1% from deep.

Hunter has not had a 30-point game since March 2025, putting together the best offensive performance we've seen from him in a long time. If Hunter can continue making this type of impact consistently, the Kings will put themselves in more positions to win games. If nothing else, he is at least raising his trade value ahead of February's deadline.

Riser: Domantas Sabonis

Nov 20, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (11) warms up prior to the game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Kings need Domantas Sabonis to be a difference-maker if they want to win games. That includes being aggressive offensively, which he has not been for most of the season. On Friday night, however, he did everything he could, looking much more like the star center we're used to seeing.

He finished with 19 points and 16 rebounds (7 offensive), shooting 8-13 from the field and 1-1 from beyond the arc. Sabonis successfully battled Walker Kessler, which greatly helped the Kings have a chance against a very talented Lakers team. Prior to Friday's game, Sabonis was attempting just 8.6 shots per game. The Kings need him to be more aggressive, and he came up huge in Los Angeles.

Similar to Hunter's situation, these types of performances by Sabonis will either help the Kings win, improve his trade value, or both. Regardless, the Kings love to see the three-time All-Star play at this level.

Riser: Keegan Murray

Nov 8, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray (13) looks to shoot the ball during the fourth quarter against the Miami Heat at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Marshall-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Keegan Murray might never be the All-Star forward the Kings had hoped he would be, but he is finding his role. Murray has proven to be the team's best defender, and as he finds ways to make an impact offensively, he will be a valuable piece of the franchise's future.

In Friday's loss, Murray finished with 13 points, seven rebounds, and four assists, shooting 5-10 from the field and 2-5 from deep. Sure, it was not the best game, but something that does not show up on the stat sheet is his defensive impact. Murray gave Luka Doncic all he could handle, including a forced turnover that gave the Kings a chance to win in the closing seconds.

This was the type of two-way performance we've been wanting to see from Murray, and if he continues to play at this level, he will prove to the Kings that he actually deserves his $140 million contract.

Faller: Malik Monk

Nov 8, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Malik Monk (0) reacts during the third quarter against the Miami Heat at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Marshall-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Kings' bench as a whole was nowhere to be found in Friday's close loss, finishing with just five total points, and sixth man Malik Monk certainly had a game to forget.

Monk finished the night with two points, three assists, and four turnovers on 0-5 shooting from the field and 0-3 from deep in 12 minutes. In the fourth quarter alone, Monk committed two turnovers in just three minutes, while missing both of his shot attempts. The Kings desperately needed some help from their second unit, and their most reliable veteran failed to step up in a winnable game.

Monk has been very disappointing for the Kings this season, and if there are any buyers out there, he is undoubtedly a trade candidate before February's deadline. After finishing as the runner-up for the Sixth Man of the Year award just three years ago, Monk has fallen off a cliff. He is no longer the bench spark the Kings need him to be, and all Sacramento fans are wondering what happened.

Follow us on Facebook and X for the latest Sacramento Kings news.