It's not often that you call a loss 'heartbreaking' for a 1-13 team, but for the Sacramento Kings tonight, this one hurt. They fell in a surprising nail biter to the Los Angeles Lakers 106-104 and drop to 1-14 on the season.

The Kings haven't found themselves in many close games this year, so letting a chance slip by hurts even more for Sacramento. There's no guarantee the Kings are even going to be in another game for the foreseeable future, so coming within a buzzer-beater's chance stings that much more tonight. Yes, that's an extremely low bar, but it's the reality of the season for Sacramento this year.

Starters Show Out

The five starters for the Kings absolutely balled out tonight, led by De'Andre Hunter's 30-point performance.

Huge night from De'Andre Hunter tonight with his 4th career 30+ point game



30 Points

6 Rebounds

2 Assists

1 Block

12-of-16 (75%) FG

5-of-6 (83.3%) 3P



Hunter's quietly been one of the Kings best players this season pic.twitter.com/3IfCJTDNpg — Will Z. Stats (@will_zimmerle) November 21, 2026

It was a balanced attack with the first five, as Domantas Sabonis and Zach LaVine each had 19, Darius Acuff Jr. had 18, and Keegan Murray chipped in 13. What stood out more than the offensive output from the starting five, though, was their defense.

For the first time all season, it looked locked into their defensive game plan and rotations. They held Luka Doncic to 'just' 25 points and 8 assists, and the duo of Hunter and Murray is showing that they can be that one-two punch at the wing position.

Bench Disappears

On the flip side, the Kings' bench completely disappeared tonight. While the starters kept the Kings in the game, the bench finished with just five points.

Kings Starters tonight:

99 Pts, 23 Reb, 23 Ast, 50.6% FG, 42.9% 3P



Kings Bench tonight:

5 Pts, 7 Reb, 5 Ast, 9.1% FG, 11.1% 3P



Literally anything more from the bench, and the Kings steal the game from the Lakers. — Will Z. Stats (@will_zimmerle) November 21, 2026

Bench scoring has been a problem for the Kings all season, but tonight it was a glaring problem that unfortunately doesn't have a solution going forward. It's not like the Kings have someone else they can turn to to bring scoring off the bench with most of the players focusing on defense.

Malik Monk, especially, struggled tonight, finishing with two points on 0-of-5 from the field and 0-of-3 from three. He had more turnovers (4) than assists (3), and the Lakers went on a mini-run in the fourth quarter when Monk had a particularly poor stretch. Monk is still the Kings' best chance to have any semblance of scoring off the bench, but tonight was a step in the wrong direction for the former Sixth Man of the Year runner-up.

Step in the Right Direction

Moral victories are never fun, but tonight was an overall step in the right direction for the Kings, and it's important to note that. The effort was there tonight from Sacramento, and with 67 games left in the season, that's going to be important to keep up and maintain.

The close loss doesn't help the Kings stay out of the new relegation bottom three, but it could help build a smidge of momentum going forward. And for a 1-14 team, any sort of momentum is a good thing right now. The buzzer-beater would have been awesome, but at least Sacramento didn't get blown out tonight.

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