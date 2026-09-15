Kings Refuse to Leave Jalen Duren Race With Rumored Pistons Clash

For the most part, the NBA restricted free agency market this offseason has cleaned up. There was plenty of drama around guys like Peyton Watson, Bennedict Mathurin, and Walker Kessler, but all of them settled things by finding new teams. Now, the league waits to see what happens with Detroit Pistons RFA Jalen Duren, who is the final notable free agent remaining.

Now, there is plenty of talk around Duren's situation with Detroit. NBA insider Marc J. Spears recently reported that Duren's relationship with the Pistons is crumbling as the All-Star center feels "disrespected" in contract negotiations. This is keeping the Sacramento Kings involved in talks for Duren, as he has a relationship with GM Scott Perry and reportedly "likes Sacramento."

"Scott Perry ain't playing around. Neither is BJ Armstrong. Scott Perry has a relationship with Jalen Duren dating to when he was trying to get the Knicks to draft him, which they did, but they traded him to the Pistons ... Duren likes Scott Perry a lot, he likes Sacramento a lot," Spears said on ESPN's NBA Today. "But the Pistons, they're focused on bringing him back. They have some optimism, but it's complicated. I just hear that Jalen, it's not about money right now. He feels disrespected. .... They gotta try to fix it, and I don't know if they can in time."

Marc Spears on Jalen Duren and Sacramento:



"Scott Perry has a relationship with Jalen Duren dating to when he was trying to get the Knicks to draft him which they did, but they traded him to the Pistons...Duren likes Scott Perry a lot, he likes Sacramento a lot, but the Pistons,… pic.twitter.com/rR03Yzz9qM — Oh No He Didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) September 14, 2026

Duren, 22, is coming off his first career All-Star appearance with the Pistons in his fourth NBA season, helping the Pistons become the top seed in the Eastern Conference with 19.2 points and 10.5 rebounds per game. Of course, it makes complete sense that Perry and the Kings want him, but the most notable part of all of this is that the feeling is mutual.

What happens next?

With training camp exactly two weeks away, the Pistons are likely rushing to figure out a solution with Duren. They want him back in Detroit for the long-term future and they do not want this "black cloud" hanging over them during training camp, as Spears explains it. Obviously, they are going to do everything they can to reach an agreement with Duren in the next two weeks.

However, if Duren and his camp aren't budging and say they will either take a contract worth at least $200 million or the qualifying offer, the Pistons might finally entertain the idea of a sign-and-trade.

It still feels unlikely that Detroit will go this route, considering they want to keep him and stand just $10 million apart in contract negotiations with Duren, according to The Athletic's Sam Amick and Hunter Patterson. If Spears is accurate about this being about more than just money, though, things could get very interesting.

Nov 9, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (0) dribbles the ball against the Philadelphia 76ers during the first quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kings fans certainly should not get their hopes up about Duren just yet, unless the star big man takes the qualifying offer or the Pistons openly start fielding sign-and-trade offers.

This could pay off in 2027

Most importantly, Perry and the Kings have built a positive relationship with Duren. While he might not try to force his way to Sacramento via a sign-and-trade before training camp, this relationship could pay off for the Kings next summer.

Again, it seems unlikely because it would be such a risky move by Duren, but there have been whispers about potentially taking the qualifying offer to avoid a long-term future in Detroit.

If Duren takes the qualifying offer, the Kings will be at the top of the list of suitors in the 2027 offseason. Not only have they built a solid relationship with Duren, but they will also have the money to throw at him next summer, with Zach LaVine and De'Andre Hunter's contracts expiring. Of course, they still have a Domantas Sabonis-sized problem to deal with, but they are expected to find a new home for the three-time All-Star at some point.

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