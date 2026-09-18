Kings Cannot Overlook Young Free Agent Wing to Fill Final Roster Spot

With training camp approaching, the Sacramento Kings might already have their roster for the 2026-27 season figured out. After signing Ben Simmons to a one-year deal and bringing in Elfrid Payton on a training camp contract, the Kings are up to 17 players (including two two-way contracts), but they could certainly afford to add more competition for the final roster spot.

If the Kings do sign anyone else to the training camp roster, they should have one young wing at the top of their list: Cam Whitmore. The 22-year-old was recently waived by the Cleveland Cavaliers after being traded from the Washington Wizards this offseason, and now he sits on the open market, waiting for his next opportunity.

Why the Kings should sign Whitmore

Oct 26, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Cam Whitmore (1) reacts after a play against the Charlotte Hornets during the first quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After bringing in guys like Simmons, 30, and Payton, 32, many fans have urged the Kings to start bringing in more young talent as well. Sure, it helps to have veterans to help the youth, but adding some extra help to this new-look young core certainly would not hurt.

Last season for the Wizards, Whitmore averaged 9.2 points and 2.8 rebounds in 21 games, showing a glimpse of what he can be as a bench spark. The 6-foot-6 wing is an impressive athlete who can drive and finish above the rim with an overall solid offensive skill set.

Whitmore fits right into Sacramento's timeline, and with DeMar DeRozan gone and Malik Monk potentially on the way out soon, the Kings could benefit from adding another bench scorer.

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Cam Whitmore adjusts in midair for the HUGE poster jam! https://t.co/2KybZiWkCw pic.twitter.com/4c2Sw5mLNg — NBA (@NBA) September 9, 2026

While he has yet to truly prove himself at the NBA level after being drafted 20th overall in 2023, Whitmore continues to show glimpses of what type of player he can be. Giving Whitmore consistent minutes in a bench role, with the green light to play his game and shoot his shots, could pay off big time for whichever team picks him up, and the Kings should at least look into this option.

An uncertain role in Sacramento

The only downside to bringing in Whitmore is that there might not be enough minutes to go around for him. The Kings already have 14 players on the roster who they would love to find minutes for. Adding Whitmore into the mix just gives them another mouth to feed, which could create more chaos than anything.

Sure, maybe once the Kings get rid of guys like Monk, Zach LaVine, and De'Andre Hunter, bringing in Whitmore could help. But for now, there does not seem to be any room for him in the lineup. Even before the Kings signed Ben Simmons, it felt like their rotation was a bit stuffed. The former three-time All-Star is certainly expected to get minutes, but likely at the cost of Sacramento's young guys.

It certainly stings to see Whitmore sitting in free agency as this rebuilding Kings team should be trying to bolster their young core, but there would simply be no guarantee for him in Sacramento. If he is willing to come into training camp to compete for the final roster spot, that would be great, but the Kings would not be able to promise him any minutes.

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