Predicting the Kings' Full Opening Night Rotation With Ben Simmons

With the signing of three-time All-Star Ben Simmons, the Sacramento Kings might have their final roster set for the 2026-27 season. While they still have an open roster spot, the Kings are likely content with their current look, giving us an early glimpse of what to expect for their season opener on October 21 against the L.A. Clippers.

Of course, we will get a much better look when training camp and preseason roll around, but we can go ahead and predict what their opening night rotation will look like:

Starting Lineup

Nov 8, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray (13) during the game against the Los Angeles Clippers at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

While some fans have already been advocating for the Kings to experiment with Ben Simmons in the starting lineup, they certainly will not be making that drastic a change on opening night. Sure, we can expect to see Simmons in the rotation, but this signing should not impact their starting five.

Starting Lineup: Darius Acuff Jr., Zach LaVine, De'Andre Hunter, Keegan Murray, Domantas Sabonis

Since the 2026 NBA Draft, the Kings' starting lineup has been clear. Seventh-overall pick Darius Acuff Jr. will be the team's starting point guard from day one, and hopefully for a long time, while two-time All-Star Zach LaVine will be his backcourt partner as one of the league's most intriguing offensive guard duos.

At the forward spots, De'Andre Hunter and Keegan Murray should both have safe starting spots, although we could see Doug Christie switch things up here later in the season. Sure, they could try to fit Simmons in here, but more realistically, we could see Precious Achiuwa ultimately earn a spot in the starting five.

Of course, Sacramento's center position is obvious. While the Kings want to see Maxime Raynaud and Dylan Cardwell make sophomore leaps, three-time All-Star Domantas Sabonis should be due for a bounce-back season to regain his spot as one of the league's premier big men.

Second Unit Locks

Apr 10, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Malik Monk (0) brings the ball upcourt against the Golden State Warriors during the first half at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Kings' bench is where things might get tricky this season. Especially with the addition of Simmons, the Kings have eight guys who we could see earning some minutes off the bench.

Second Unit Locks: Malik Monk, Nique Clifford, Precious Achiuwa, Maxime Raynaud

Obviously, with about 13 players who could earn minutes this season, the Kings will not roll with a nine-man rotation. However, these are the guys who we should see getting minutes every night, especially for the season opener.

The Kings are likely hoping that Monk can get back to his Sixth Man of the Year-caliber play this season after a down 2025-26 campaign, while they want Clifford to take a sophomore leap next to him in the second unit. Then, the backup frontcourt of Achiuwa and Raynaud is arguably the most enticing unit on the roster.

Second Unit Hopefuls: Ben Simmons, Emanuel Sharp, Alex Karaban, Dylan Cardwell

We should see Simmons fit into the rotation on opening night, but depending on how he looks in training camp and preseason after taking the 2025-26 season off, they could ease him into the lineup. As for rookies Sharp and Karaban, the Kings could certainly use their shooting to help space the floor, but their spots in the rotation are far from guaranteed.

It is very tricky to evaluate Cardwell's spot in the rotation. The sophomore big man is the team's best shot-blocker and a premier rebounder, but will he earn minutes ahead of Sabonis or Raynaud at any point? We'd love to see all four of these guys get some playing time on opening night, but there might not be enough minutes to go around for a 13-man rotation.

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