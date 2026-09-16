Kings Sign Veteran Guard Elfrid Payton: What It Means for Sacramento

After signing former first-overall pick and three-time NBA All-Star Ben Simmons, many fans believed the Sacramento Kings might be done with their offseason. However, with less than two weeks until training camp, they made another move, signing 32-year-old veteran point guard Elfrid Payton.

HoopsHype's Michael Scotto reports that the Kings are signing Payton to a training camp deal, giving him the chance to compete for a roster spot. Sacramento is at just 14 rostered players, so Payton will have an opportunity to earn the 15th and final spot if he shows out in camp.

"The Sacramento Kings and Elfrid Payton have agreed to a deal, Senior VP of CSE Talent Darrell Comer told HoopsHype. He’ll compete for a roster spot. Kings GM Scott Perry and Payton were together with the Magic and Knicks," Scotto reported on Wednesday morning.

The Sacramento Kings and Elfrid Payton have agreed to a deal, Senior VP of @CSETalent Darrell Comer told @hoopshype. He’ll compete for a roster spot. Kings GM Scott Perry and Payton were together with the Magic and Knicks. He’s averaged 9.8 points and 5.8 assists in nine seasons. pic.twitter.com/1mJDmMayM2 — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) September 16, 2026

What this means for the Kings

The Kings had rumored interest in Payton last month, along with veterans like Victor Oladipo and Cameron Payne, as they searched for an experienced guard to back up star rookie Darius Acuff Jr. Of course, many believe Simmons is filling that role, but the Kings might feel the need for both.

We last saw Payton in the NBA in the 2024-25 season, where he spent time with the New Orleans Pelicans and Charlotte Hornets, averaging 3.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, 6.9 assists, and 1.0 steal in 24 games. There is no question that Payton is a high-level playmaker, but it is uncertain what else he could provide for the Kings.

Elfrid Payton with his 15TH AST of the night 🤯



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📲 https://t.co/Y4y4ItkVTY pic.twitter.com/zn3ZDHezO8 — NBA (@NBA) November 26, 2024

Those 24 appearances in the 2024-25 season are Payton's only NBA action in the past four years, but he must've impressed Scott Perry and Sacramento's front office brass enough in his private workout to earn a spot in training camp.

For now, we should not react too much to this move, as there is a chance that Payton does not stay in Sacramento past training camp, but it is interesting that they still feel the need to bring in a veteran point guard.

Granted, even with Simmons on the roster, it would not hurt to add another ball-handler. While Payton would be a third-string point guard, he could still be a reliable presence to have in case of an emergency. Especially if he is a strong leader and positive locker room presence, there is not much downside to bringing in a veteran of his caliber, especially if the Kings feel it would help Acuff.

The Kings have their rotation for the 2026-27 season set. If they do end up filling their 15th roster spot, it will not be with someone expected to actually play. At this point, the Kings do not need another guy to clog the rotation; they need someone who brings valuable experience and leadership, and Payton could potentially be that guy.

Really, there is not much to make of this move. If he shines in training camp and proves that he can be a leader figure, then we could see him earn a veteran minimum to stay in Sacramento for the regular season. If not, then it's a risk-free move to see what he can do in camp before cutting ties.

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