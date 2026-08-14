Kings Catch A Huge Break With 2026-27 Schedule Compared to Last Season

With the full NBA schedule out , the Sacramento Kings can breathe a sigh of relief. They'll still have to play every team in the league throughout the season, but compared to last year, the schedule starts off much easier at the beginning of the campaign.

Last year, the Kings were dead in the water as soon as the schedule came out , as they had a brutal first month and a half of the season, and subsequently lost 13 of their first 16 games. Part of that was due to injuries, as both Keegan Murray and Domantas Sabonis missed time to start the year, but it certainly didn't help that the Kings played the Oklahoma City Thunder three times during that 16-game stretch. Throw in two games against the Denver Nuggets, two against the Minnesota Timberwolves, and so on and so on.

This year, comparatively, allows the Kings what should be an easier start to the season.

The 2026-27 Sacramento Kings schedule. Currently set for two nationally televised games:



Jan 12 at Warriors (NBC - @kcranews)

Jan W5 at Nuggets (Peacock) pic.twitter.com/196e8U7R2E — Sean Cunningham (@SeanCunningham) August 13, 2026

They still have difficult games in the beginning of the year, and every game could really be classified as 'difficult' for the rebuilding Kings, but the first month and a half doesn't slap you in the face when looking at this season like it did the last.

The Kings also get lucky with a seven-game homestand from games 8 through 14, which should help them build some momentum at home. Especially with the arrival of Darius Acuff Jr, Kings fans should be chomping at the bit to cheer on this team after a disappointing season last year that left many wanting more.

Time to Find Their Footing

Mar 26, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Darius Acuff Jr. (5) shoots past Arizona Wildcats guard Brayden Burries (5) in the second half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the West Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Kings are coming into the year with an odd mix of young players and veterans, which should make for an interesting first few games of the season. For morale's sake, losing 13 of the first 16 games again would not only be difficult for fans to digest, but also for the players as well.

This year is all about building for the Kings. They may not win many more games than last year, but they are working to continue to build their culture and identity. Especially for the veterans, that's going to take buy in to what the Kings are trying to build. It's much easier to buy into what Doug Christie is preaching when the team is winning games.

Of course, the Kings could still go out and lose even more than they did last season, but at the very least, they aren't walking into a dreadful position. Injuries will factor in as well, but we should be able to get a sense of how this team is going to compete on a nightly basis early on with the varying levels of competition. Keep in mind, though, that the Kings will be the 'easy' game circled on everyone else's schedule and will likely be seen as a reprieve. But it will be up to the Kings to change that narrative, and should hopefully be easier done this year compared to last as they get out the gate.

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