Kings' Chances to Make 2027 NBA Playoffs Could Not Be Lower

Nobody expects the Sacramento Kings to be a super competitive team this season. They are far from playoff contention, but before opening night, it is impossible to guarantee they will miss the postseason.

ESPN thinks differently, however. In the site's 2026-27 NBA season preview, they gave every team a percentage chance to make the playoffs. Of course, teams like the San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder are near-locks, each given a 99.9% chance to make the playoffs, but we can't say they are guaranteed to make it. The Kings, however, are given a 0% chance to make the playoffs.

Not 0.1%, but ESPN believes the Kings have an absolute 0% chance of playing postseason basketball. The Kings and the Brooklyn Nets are the only teams viewed as having no chance of making the playoffs, while the Milwaukee Bucks are given a slim 0.1% chance.

Is this disrespectful?

.@espn releases each NBA team's chances to make the playoffs:



Thunder - 99.9%

Spurs - 99.9%

Knicks - 97.7%

76ers - 88.3%

Timberwolves - 95.5%

Celtics - 97.2%

Pistons - 93.4%

Nuggets - 96.9%

Cavaliers - 88.4%

Rockets - 92.5%

Lakers - 88.3%

Raptors - 75.6%

Pacers - 47.3%

Heat -… — SleeperHoops (@Sleeper_Hoops) October 19, 2026

Obviously, it feels disrespectful to say the Kings have a 0% chance of making the playoffs before they even play their first regular season game. Sure, they are facing unfavorable circumstances in a loaded Western Conference, and Ben Simmons' season-ending injury certainly did not help their chances, but any non-zero chance seems fair.

The Kings still have some talent to look forward to, with Darius Acuff Jr., Domantas Sabonis, Zach LaVine, and Keegan Murray rounding out a solid core. Sure, there are obvious concerns defensively, but this group has the potential to make some noise, led by a healthy Sabonis, who is consistently one of the league's top big men.

As the team's "biggest weakness," though, Anthony Slater questioned the veterans' willingness to buy into a rebuild-esque year.

"The potential buy-in from a group of veterans that doesn't necessarily see a long-term future with the franchise. Perry has explored the trade market for Zach LaVine, Domantas Sabonis and Malik Monk in the past year," Slater wrote. "... To recharge their value, LaVine and Sabonis will need productive stretches to open the season, but that can be a difficult ask on an ill-fitting roster for a team that is prioritizing development of more unproven players."

Oct 16, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Sacramento Kings Head Coach Doug Christie talks with guard Zach LaVine (8) during the second half against the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This season, we will likely see a healthy mix of youth and veterans. Sabonis and LaVine will get their opportunities to prove themselves again, and I doubt the team will fully commit to the youth just yet. In fact, the veterans in contract years and with a chip on their shoulder could actually benefit the team.

As Slater mentions, the team's "biggest strength" is that there is no "immediate pressure" on them to succeed. Having no pressure holding them down could be exactly what they need to outperform their low expectations.

There is undoubtedly a scenario where Sabonis and LaVine return to All-Star form, Murray finally breaks out as a two-way star, and Acuff Jr. shines as a Rookie of the Year candidate, all to lead the Kings to 38 wins and a spot in the play-in tournament. Sure, it is unlikely, but the fact that it is a possibility is why it is silly to give them a 0% chance to make the playoffs.

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