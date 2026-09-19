Zach LaVine Sends Clear Message About His Goals for Kings This Season

The Sacramento Kings had an extremely disappointing season, winning just 22 games, but we can set expectations a bit higher for their upcoming 2026-27 campaign. Most importantly, we can hope they stay healthier.

Last season, the Kings were plagued by injuries, which played a significant role in their path to a 22-60 record. Domantas Sabonis played just 19 games, Keegan Murray played 23, and Zach LaVine played 39. Obviously, if they have better injury luck this season, they should win more than 22 games, and LaVine is well aware of that.

In a recent interview with ClutchPoints' Tomer Azarly, LaVine had a clear response about how he is feeling ahead of the upcoming season.

"I had a little hand injury, but every year for me, I go into the offseason, I see what I can do better. I see how I can try to help the team and what role or what area I'm gonna be fitting in," LaVine said. "Obviously, they going to put you in a role that's best case for you. But I'm super excited. It's unfortunate that I had the injury last year, even the season we had, we started off very well. I started off well. But for standards for myself, I have them extremely high, so I'm looking forward to this year."

Feb 4, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Zach LaVine (8) dribbles past Memphis Grizzlies guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (3) during the third quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

LaVine, 31, needs a big season for the Kings. There have been plenty of question marks around his future in Sacramento, and now he needs to prove himself in a contract year.

A bounce back season for LaVine

Last season, playing in fewer than half of Sacramento's games, LaVine averaged 19.2 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game, while shooting 47.9% from the field and 39.0% from beyond the arc. The two-time All-Star has been one of the most disrespected stars in the league over the past few years, largely because of his lucrative contract, but he has the opportunity to put the doubters to bed this season.

A healthy LaVine, alongside a healthy Sabonis, should actually be able to make some noise this season. Will the Kings be a playoff contender? Probably not, but they could be better than many are giving them credit for.

ZACH LAVINE RISE UP. 🔥



pic.twitter.com/iRYBeSID4L — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) October 30, 2025

LaVine mentions how he and the Kings started things off "very well" last season. While that might not be true for the team, which started just 2-4, LaVine had a hot start through those six games. He opened the season by scoring 30+ in five of Sacramento's first six contests, giving hope that he could have a great season in store.

Of course, he quickly came back down to earth, but this season we could see him have those outbursts more consistently. He admits he is setting high standards for himself, which means we should not see him take nights off as we did before. LaVine needs to bring his all every game, and if he does, he should prove himself as one of the league's premier scorers again, while helping the Kings exceed expectations as a team.

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