Kings GM Scott Perry Meets With Kingston Flemings — Why It Matters

As the calendar turns to June and we are just three weeks away from the NBA draft, things are beginning to heat up. Multiple sources have reported that Scott Perry traveled to San Antonio, TX, to meet with Houston point guard Kingston Flemings and his family last week. Far and away the most important NBA development from San Antonio this week.

Per a league source, Sacramento Kings general manager Scott Perry met with the family of Houston point guard Kingston Flemings this weekend in San Antonio.



Flemings is expected to be amongst the guards potentially available for the Kings with the 7th pick in the NBA Draft. — Matt George (@MattGeorgeSAC) June 1, 2026

Who is Kingston Flemings?

This should not be a surprising development. Flemings is firmly in that next tier of prospects below what has been a pretty firm top four for a while now. He, Darius Acuff Jr., Mikel Brown, and Keaton Wagler, in some order, make up that next tier. You can include Michigan big Aday Mara and Arizona guard Braden Burries too, but the focus for Sacramento will likely be on the point guards.

Sacramento has been in dire need of someone to run the point since it traded De’Aaron Fox. Flemings would give the Kings just that. He spent his one year of college with Kelvin Sampson at Houston, a team built on toughness and defense. Based on what we know about Flemings, it is relatively safe to say his outlook on the game and personality were a hit with Perry during this visit.

Flemings averaged 16.1 PPG, 4.1 RPG, and 5.2 APG on 47.6/38.7/84.5 splits during his lone college season, running the point on a veteran Houston team that lost in the Sweet 16. He comes with a very well-rounded game (particularly on the defensive end, which is a staple in the Houston program) that should appeal to a team in search of a true two-way floor general.

Most prospects in this class (specifically this tier) are incredibly gifted on offense. Flemings’ current defensive ability is what sets him apart in this tier. This leaves me feeling like Flemings will be the player that head coach Doug Christie pounds the table for. While they know they need a point guard, they also know the defense must improve. Flemings helps both of those problems.

Will Sacramento Meet With More Prospects?

It is well documented that Scott Perry makes a point to get to know the person he is drafting rather than simply evaluating the player. This is absolutely the right thing to do. Putting a team together is a mix of getting the right talent together, but also getting the right personalities together.

Perry is very likely to continue meeting with the other players likely to be available when they are on the clock at 7th overall on June 23. Sacramento is reportedly enamored with Darius Acuff Jr. He is already familiar with Darius Acuff Jr.’s family, having coached his father at Eastern Kentucky.

I would not blame you if you are reading this and thinking the Acuff interest sounds like a classic Kings draft hyperfixation pick. I also would not blame you if you think that interest is another example of Perry being interested in someone he has already scouted or is already connected to (see: Precious Achiuwa, De’Andre Hunter, Killian Hayes, new interest in Mitchell Robinson).

This front office has not exactly kept things close to the vest since they entered the fold (see: trading up last year; Schroder interest; Kuminga saga; Keon Ellis posturing). When it comes to reports on prospects like this, it could ultimately cost them. Leaked interest in certain prospects is like blood in the water for teams selecting immediately above them (hello, Clippers and Nets).

Those teams drumming up interest in trades for Sacramento’s prospect of choice at their pick could force Sacramento’s hand in trading up to ensure they get their guy. A brief overview of relevant draft day trade precedent is below:

Recent NBA Draft trades | James McCauley

The 2023 Indiana/Washington trade feels particularly relevant here. Washington felt the need to part with two second-round picks to guarantee they would be able to select Bilal Coulibaly. It will also always be worth noting how New Orleans was so desperate to move up for Derik Queen that they traded what ended up being the 8th pick this year to do so.

Even if Sacramento believes a move of this nature is worth it, it is never good to be operating from that sort of compromised position. Perry himself said he would not operate out of desperation. Having to trade up to get your guy because teams weaponized these reports would be exactly that.

With that context in mind, it is a breath of fresh air to see Sacramento hit the road and conduct due diligence on other prospects in this range. It would not be surprising to hear that Perry took time to meet with Wagler and Brown as well. At least two of those prospects will be available at #7, and Perry should be doing everything he can to make as informed a decision as possible.

Given where the Kings are in their rebuild, they cannot afford to miss with this selection. It is good to see this regime hitting intel gathering the right way for such an important pivot point in their tenure running the Kings. The NBA Draft is just 22 days away - here’s hoping Sacramento is able to have as good a draft as last year.

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