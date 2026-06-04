Kings Might Have to Scratch One NBA Draft Target Off Their Board

The Sacramento Kings likely have several prospects on their big board ahead of the 2026 NBA Draft, especially without knowing who will be available for them at No. 7. While they have to prepare for preferred targets like Darius Acuff Jr. and Kingston Flemings to be off the board by the No. 7 pick, there is one prospect who might be forcing his way past the Kings.

Arizona Wildcats product Brayden Burries is reportedly looking to nuzzle his way to the Dallas Mavericks at No. 9, meaning the Kings could even be told not to take him. Burries is represented by Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul, and Kings fans are all too familiar with the esteemed agent helping his clients get their way, as we saw with De'Aaron Fox last year.

CBS Sports' Adam Finkelstein dove into the possibility of Paul and Burries forcing their way to Dallas, saying there is "growing evidence" that they want to fall to the Mavericks.

"It sounds to me, or at least there’s growing evidence that this is where Brayden Burries and his representatives want to be. Brayden Burries is represented by Klutch and Rich Paul. I think there is a lot of traction here, especially when you talk about a player who’s got interest from teams higher up in the draft and working him out, but has yet to go to many of those workouts," he said.

Arizona Wildcats guard Brayden Burries (5) reacts after scoring a three-point field goal against the Purdue Boilermakers during a NCAA Tournament game Saturday, March 28, 2026 at SAP Center in San Jose, Calif. Purdue fell to Arizona 79-64. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Finkelstein reports that Burries is turning down workouts from some teams picking higher than No. 9, as he and his representatives aim to land in Dallas on June 23. Does this actually impact the Kings' draft plans, though?

Is Burries worth the Kings' time?

While it might not matter if Burries is forcing his way to the Mavericks anyway, is he a prospect worth focusing on for the Kings? Many fans expect the Kings to select one of Darius Acuff Jr., Kingston Flemings, Mikel Brown Jr., or Keaton Wagler, but Burries could certainly be grouped in that tier of guard prospects.

Burries is one of the more impressive two-way guards in this draft class, as an all-around contributor who should impact winning basketball at the next level. Sure, he would be a good fit in Dallas alongside last year's No. 1 pick, Cooper Flagg, but he could carve out an impactful role on any NBA team.

Brayden Burries is an obvious NBA star.



The ONLY guard in the 2026 class with no clear weaknesses to his game.



Burries could become the best guard in the group in no-time at all. pic.twitter.com/Y5tVFT6khz — Kevin Thomas (@KevoPosts) May 15, 2026

The only issue for the Kings is that they should be looking for a point guard who is ready to take over a franchise. While Burries is a very impressive off-ball prospect, there is a reason the Kings likely have Acuff, Wagler, Brown, and Flemings all ahead of him on their draft board.

Granted, if the Kings' preferred targets, they could ultimately think about taking Burries, but if the talented prospect is declining a workout with Sacramento and has a clear preference to play in Dallas, he and his Klutch representation are likely not worth the trouble.

The Kings are in a position where they need to target the best player available, but that theory has its limits.

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