Why Acuff's Defensive Concerns Shouldn't Scare Away Kings, or Fans

Defense has been the talk of the town in Sacramento for years, as the Kings have struggled on slowing down their opponents for years. Even when they made their magical Beam Team run and broke the playoff drought, they did so with the most explosive offense to date in the NBA.

While they've tried to get better on the defensive side of the ball ever since, the improvement many were hoping for never came to fruition, and the Kings were once again one of the worst defensive teams in the league last season, finishing with a 120.3 defensive rating, good for third-worst in the league.

Darius Acuff Jr, who the Kings have been repeatedly linked to, is one of the best pure scorers in the top of the draft, but he's also widely regarded as the worst defender in the top ten, by far. For a team that is still desperately searching for a defensive identity, that may not be an ideal fit, but the Kings should let the defensive concerns scare them away.

Offensive Help Needed

The Kings were not only one of the worst teams on defense last season, but the same can be said about their offense. They finished with a 110.6 offensive rating, which slotted them as the fifth-worst team in the league on the offensive end.

Getting a defensive stopper or two would be great, but the Kings desperately need someone who can put the ball in the basket. That was supposed to be the duo of DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine, but that clearly didn't work last season, and neither appears to be in Sacramento's long-term plans.

Acuff, on the other hand, could come in and be the focal point on offense for years to come. He can not only score, as shown by his 23.5 points per game last season at Arkansas, but also his 6.4 assists. Throw in his efficiency from the field with a 48.4% field goal percentage and 44.0% clip from beyond the arc, and he has the potential to be an offensive superstar in the league.

Darius Acuff Jr. is a ridiculous offensive talent



Give us your best NBA comps for him@NoCeilingsNBA pic.twitter.com/pUOGfjqXsj — ALBERT GHIM (@albertoeghim) May 20, 2026

The playoffs are showing more than ever that that is needed to make any sort of championship run. Having at least one player who can go get a bucket on their own is a must nowadays, with two looking like a bare minimum as well.

It's also important to remember that Acuff can get better on the defensive side of the ball. Oftentimes, players get labeled before they even step foot on an NBA court. But Acuff is a 19-year-old with a long future ahead of him. With defense being more about hustle than pure skill, the hope is that Acuff improves on that side of the ball throughout his career.

Film Don’t Lie with Darius Acuff Jr. 🍿:



One of Acuff’s biggest question marks heading into the draft is his defense.



We discussed it:



🗣️ “I don’t just be out there not caring.”



🗣️ “I take pride in it, I’m one of those guys that don’t want anybody to get off on me.” https://t.co/uJnV0bbsLM pic.twitter.com/Ax1LRtI36A — Chancellor Johnson (@ChancellorTV) May 6, 2026

He wouldn't even have to improve drastically. Acuff doesn't need to make any all-defensive teams, but if he can get to a point where he's not seen as a cone, his offense should prop him up enough for an extremely successful NBA career.

Well-Rounded Rotational Players

Oct 8, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Nique Clifford (5) steals the ball from Toronto Raptors guard Immanuel Quickley (5) during the third quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

While the Kings don't have their star to build around yet, something they are hoping to get with this year's draft pick, Scott Perry did a great job building out a rotational core last season when he drafted Nique Clifford and Maxime Raynaud and signed Dylan Cardwell as an undrafted rookie.

Raynaud's defense still needs improvement, but Clifford has an all-around game that can help prop up a defense, and Cardwell has shown flashes of becoming an elite rim protector. If you're going to build a team around a sub-par defensive player, let alone one that is seen as the worst defender in the lottery, those are the types of players that are needed to help complement said star.

In the end, it's easier to find defensive-minded role players than stars in today's NBA. If the Kings have a chance to draft an offensive star in Acuff, they shouldn't flinch at the opportunity. It may scare fans, but the offensive upside is worth the risk.

Follow us on Facebook and X for the latest Sacramento Kings news.