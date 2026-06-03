Ranking the Top 4 Most Likely Draft Targets for Kings at No. 7

The Sacramento Kings have a pivotal choice to make on June 23, as they hold the No. 7 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. With the likely mindset of adding their new franchise point guard, with a handful of intriguing options potentially available for them, who is the most likely addition for the Kings?

Here is how I would rank the Kings' top four draft targets by how likely the franchise is to draft them:

4. Keaton Wagler

6'6" | Guard | 19 | Illinois

Jan 24, 2026; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Keaton Wagler (23) looks at his teammate during the second half against the Purdue Boilermakers at Mackey Arena. | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Is Keaton Wagler the worst prospect on this list? Of course not. But the Kings seem unlikely to draft him. Not only is Wagler not as true a point guard as the other three prospects, but he is also more likely to go to the L.A. Clippers at No. 5 or the Brooklyn Nets at No. 6.

If Wagler falls to the Kings at No. 7, then we could certainly see them add the Illinois product. However, since he can play off the ball at a high level, he could be an ideal target for the Clippers or Nets, while the Kings should be looking for a more intriguing on-ball creator.

3. Mikel Brown Jr.

6'4" | Guard | 20 | Louisville

Feb 17, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Mikel Brown Jr. (0) brings the ball up court against the SMU Mustangs during the first half at Moody Coliseum. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Mikel Brown Jr. is a very intriguing prospect out of Louisville, who dealt with a lingering back injury through his freshman year, but he is healthy heading into the pre-draft process and is undoubtedly a top target for the Kings.

Brown Jr. could even be higher on this list, but there is still a chance he is gone before No. 7, and even if he is available, we could assume the Kings would have him lower on their big board than the next two prospects.

Brown Jr. undoubtedly has the potential to be the Kings' franchise point guard, with an impressive mix of length, athleticism, playmaking, and three-point shooting that should translate to the next level.

2. Darius Acuff Jr.

6'3" | Guard | 19 | Arkansas

Mar 13, 2026; Nashville, TN, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Darius Acuff Jr. (5) drives to the basket against the Oklahoma Sooners during the first half at Bridgestone Arena. | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

While it seems weird that Acuff does not hold the top spot on this list, considering how often the Kings have been linked to the Arkansas product recently, there is a good chance they are not able to actually land him at No. 7.

Sure, many teams likely question Acuff's defensive concerns, but he is arguably the most promising offensive guard in this class. He could either go to the Clippers or Nets ahead of the Kings, or another team could even trade up to snag him ahead of Sacramento because of their reported interest in him.

If we had to guess, Acuff and Wagler would be the two prospects chosen before the Kings' No. 7 pick, meaning they would have to turn to their backup plans instead.

1. Kingston Flemings

6'3" | Guard | 19 | Houston

Mar 4, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars guard Kingston Flemings (4) reacts while playing against the Baylor Bears in the second half at Fertitta Center. | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Keep in mind for this list that there is no consensus way to rank these four prospects. Every Kings fan will have their opinion ahead of the draft, but for now, it seems like Kingston Flemings is the most likely selection.

Not only did general manager Scott Perry reportedly meet with Flemings' family over the weekend, but he also fits the mold for what the franchise is looking for and is unlikely to be picked at No. 5 or No. 6.

Flemings would still be a great pick for the Kings, especially because of his two-way prowess, even if he is not the best overall talent out of these prospects. Overall, it is hard to predict which of these four prospects will fall to the Kings at No. 7, but Flemings seems like the most likely.

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