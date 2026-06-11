Kings Must Have Plans B and C Ready for NBA Draft Night

If the consensus reports are any indication, the Sacramento Kings have a clear "Plan A" ready for the 2026 NBA Draft. The worst-kept secret in the league is that Arkansas Razorbacks product Darius Acuff Jr. is at the top of the Kings' draft board, but there is a legitimate chance he does not fall to them at the No. 7 pick.

The top four of this year's draft are clear, with AJ Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson, Cameron Boozer, and Caleb Wilson set to be the first ones off the board. With the L.A. Clippers (No. 5) and the Brooklyn Nets (No. 6) picking before Sacramento, there will be two chances for Acuff to get taken before the Kings have their chance at him.

If Acuff is off the board, the Kings need to have a "Plan B," and even a "Plan C," ready. Who are their backup plans, though?

Plan B - Kingston Flemings

Mar 4, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars guard Kingston Flemings (4) reacts while playing against the Baylor Bears in the second half at Fertitta Center. | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

If Acuff is off the board, the immediate next option seems to be Kingston Flemings. The Houston Cougars product is the best defender among the top guard prospects in this draft class, making him arguably the best option for the Kings, regardless of who is on the board.

The Kings desperately need help on both sides of the ball, and Flemings would provide just that. While he is not as complete an offensive player as Acuff, he is a very impressive downhill playmaker and undoubtedly has the tools to run an NBA offense, given some time.

READ: Kings Mock Draft Roundup: Sacramento Could Be Down to Two Options

Flemings's college coach, Kelvin Sampson, recently spoke to NBC Sports California's Tristi Rodriguez about what the point guard prospect brings to the table, comparing them to other top guard prospects, Acuff and Keaton Wagler.

"Of the three, I think Kingston is the best true point guard, because that's what he is. He is a point guard," Sampson told Rodriguez. "... Kingston is 6-foot-4. He sees the floor; he cares more about winning than he does about anything else. ... He does whatever you need him to do. But he's true beyond his years. His basketball IQ is off the charts, really understands the game at a high level. It's only going to get better."

Kingston Flemings in his March Madness debut:



18 PTS | 8-12 FG | 6 REB | 4 AST pic.twitter.com/nk8cObVAzG — B/R Hoops (@brhoops) March 20, 2026

If Acuff is off the board at No. 7, Flemings is likely the next-best option, and the one that the Kings seem to have the most interest in. Kings GM Scott Perry reportedly already met with Flemings's family, and if things fall his way, there is a great chance we see him put on a Kings hat on June 23. In fact, many would call Flemings Sacramento's "Plan A," but it is hard to look past their interest in Acuff.

Plan C - Trade down for Labaron Philon Jr.

Mar 27, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide guard Labaron Philon Jr. (0) looks on after a Sweet Sixteen game of the Midwest Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament against the Michigan Wolverines at United Center. | David Banks-Imagn Images

If the Kings' top two options at No. 7 are off the board, we could see the franchise look to trade down. There is some noise about the Oklahoma City Thunder wanting to use picks Nos. 12 and 17 to trade into the top ten. Could the Kings flip No. 7 to acquire two top-20 picks?

Sure, if Acuff and Flemings are off the board, the best option is likely to then take either Keaton Wagler or Mikel Brown Jr. at No. 7. Either of those would be great options still, but if the Kings do not see much of a gap between those two and Alabama Crimson Tide product Labaron Philon Jr., then trading down seems like the next best choice.

Labaron Philon Jr is the Franchise 🕸️ pic.twitter.com/jZ857giEVc — ItsAllLove (@nbanerdd) June 6, 2026

Philon is arguably in the same tier as Acuff, Flemings, Brown Jr., and Wagler, yet is not getting the recognition as a sure-fire top-ten pick. Philon would likely be available for the Kings at No. 12 if they traded for the Thunder's two first-round picks, while also allowing the franchise to add another top talent.

If the Kings walked out of draft night with Labaron Philon Jr. and Morez Johnson Jr., that is arguably a bigger win than only leaving with Acuff or Flemings. Sure, the Kings need to ensure they grab their franchise point guard in this year's draft, but if they can do so while also adding a high-level forward, their future would be as bright as ever.

It still seems unclear what the Kings will actually do on June 23, but with less than two weeks until draft night, we can hope that they have all of plans A, B, and C in mind.

Follow us on Facebook and X for the latest Sacramento Kings news.