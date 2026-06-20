How Kings’ NBA Draft Plans Are Impacted by Latest Rumors

The Sacramento Kings could be down to just two options in the 2026 NBA Draft. For weeks leading up to draft night, there have been four prospects on the minds of Kings fans, as the franchise holds the seventh overall pick: Darius Acuff Jr., Kingston Flemings, Mikel Brown Jr., and Keaton Wagler.

Now, two of those prospects are expected to be off the board before the Kings' selection. According to NBA insider Jake Fischer of The Stein Line, Brown Jr. and Wagler are expected to get selected with the fifth and sixth picks, in either order, and have subsequently canceled their workouts with the Kings.

"My sense is that Illinois' Keaton Wagler and Louisville's Mikel Brown Jr. are going to go 5 and 6 in some order," Fischer wrote. "Both Wagler and Brown, league sources say, have canceled workouts with Sacramento ... clear signs of confidence that neither expects to even be available when the Kings' turn comes up."

What unfolds on Tuesday at Nos. 5 and 6 holds great intrigue around the NBA. Mikel Brown Jr. has already visited the Nets. Both he and Keaton Wagler, sources say, have canceled visits with the Kings at No. 7.



I’m told Wagler could still meet with Brooklyn brass between now and… https://t.co/0GxQYUTaCr — Jake Fischer (@JakeLFischer) June 20, 2026

With this, the Kings' selection is expected to come down to either Acuff Jr. or Flemings, although other reports suggest that there is a clear preference for Sacramento.

Is Acuff a lock to be a King?

With Wagler and Brown Jr. expected to be off the board, the Kings are likely looking to add Acuff on June 23. For a while, there has been noise about the Kings' interest in Acuff, and with just three days until draft night, we could finally see the scenario play out.

Most recently, Yahoo Sports' Kevin O'Connor reported that Acuff's camp wants him to land in Sacramento, and of course, there is mutual interest on the Kings' side.

So it seems to me from my understanding is that Acuff's group wants him in Sacramento… the Kings also really like Acuff as well and view him as a potential future of the franchise. - @KevinOConnor pic.twitter.com/b3QHGtOU1D — 𝙅𝙖𝙨𝙠𝙖𝙧𝙣 (@SwipaZorro) June 18, 2026

Unless it is all smoke, the Kings are in love with the idea of adding Acuff as their new franchise point guard. Sure, many fans are on the fence, largely because of his defensive concerns, but there is no doubt that Acuff would be able to lead the Kings' offense to a much better place than it is now.

As a freshman at Arkansas, the 19-year-old averaged 23.5 points and 6.4 assists per game, while shooting 48.4% from the field and 44.0% from three-point range.

Some fans have also expressed concern about Acuff's poor shooting numbers in high school, fearing that this incredible shooting season with the Razorbacks was an anomaly, but there is also a good chance that he simply put in the work and improved his jump shot.

Mar 25, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Darius Acuff Jr. (5) looks on during a practice session ahead of the west regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

There will never be a draft pick that every fan of a franchise will agree with, and all Acuff can do is prove the doubters wrong and show the supporters they were right. Of course, plenty can still change before draft night, and the Kings could even lean toward Kingston Flemings as their preferred option by the time they are on the clock, but for now, we can expect to see Acuff in a Sacramento uniform soon enough.

Staying put at No. 7

The best news that all fans can likely agree with, though, is that the Kings are not expected to trade up on draft night.

"The perception persists leaguewide that Sacramento wants Arkansas guard Darius Acuff Jr. and nobody else and fears Acuff might not make it to No. 7. When I've done my checking, though, I keep hearing that the Kings are adamant that they will be happy taking whichever highly rated guard they deem is the best available once they are on the clock Tuesday night," Fischer wrote.

There was certainly some talk about the Kings trading up to either the fifth or sixth spot to ensure they land Acuff, but it is a relief to hear that it is unlikely to happen. Not only will Acuff likely fall to the Kings at No. 7, but even if he didn't, there are other high-level guards on the board who would be just as promising in Sacramento.

Follow us on Facebook and X for the latest Sacramento Kings news.