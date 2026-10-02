Kings' Playstyle Goals Are Crystal Clear After First Week of Training Camp

The early days of training camp are generally some of the best days of the year for some franchises. For some, it's the start of a hopeful championship run. For others, it's the beginning of a battle to make it into the postseason. But for the Sacramento Kings this season, it's an interesting state of 'nothing to lose' as they inch closer to the start of a season with little to no expectations.

This year is all about development for the Kings, but with an added wrinkle that the roster really isn't as bad as it seems. Of course, the whole team could implode, and the Kings could find themselves back at the bottom of the standings for the second straight year, but for training camp at least, optimism prevails.

While we have no idea what the Kings' rotations are going to look like once games get underway, we are starting to get a sense of how the Kings want to play. And as should come as no shock to anyone, the talk of the town is once again revolving around defense and pace.

Defense

Oct 22, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Sacramento Kings center Dylan Cardwell (32) blocks the shot of Phoenix Suns center Mark Williams (15) during the second half at the Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For years, the Kings have been trying to get better on defense. It's plagued not only this current iteration of the team, but the Beam Team, and it's safe to say the 16-year playoff drought rosters that continuously struggled to keep players in front of them for more than two dribbles (shoutout to Luke Walton). And once again, the main priority at the start of camp is on the defensive side of the ball.

And while the team still has a very, very long way to go to take those defensive steps, Scott Perry has quietly put together a roster that could actually pull off the feat.

Darius Acuff Jr . and the veterans in Domantas Sabonis, Zach LaVine, and Malik Monk may not be defensive aces, or even average defenders, but the role players that Perry has brought in all have a defensive mindset that they can bring to help balance out the floor.

And the extra size should do wonders for Sacramento this year, as well. Between Keegan Murray, Ben Simmons, De'Andre Hunter, Precious Achiuwa, and Jonathan Mogbo, the Kings have their lengthiest lineup in years.

Every time questions get brought up about the Kings playstyle this year, the answer always defaults to defense leading to offense. The Kings will have to put their money where their mouths are, but the goal is clear: defense is at the top of the priority list at the beginning of camp.

Pace

Apr 11, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Zach LaVine (8) dribbles against Los Angeles Clippers guard Norman Powell (24) during the second quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The result of getting those defensive stops brings up another word many in Sacramento are familiar with: pace. Since De'Aaron Fox was leading the offense years ago, pace has been a key to many a Sacramento training camp, and this year is no different. Simmons was asked after Thursday's practice about the Kings style on the court, and brought up how the team wants to get out and run.

"I think it's great; you know we want to run. Pace is tough to guard, so if we can get stops on defense and be great on the defensive end, we can get out and run," Simmons stated.

Ben Simmons talks about his first taste of Sacramento Kings training camp, the possible expectations of his role, learning his new teammates, being a leader, seeing his makes/misses go viral and feeling comfortable with everything experienced thus far. pic.twitter.com/f8eqTQAeh1 — Sean Cunningham (@SeanCunningham) October 1, 2026

Just like with the defensive goals, the Kings actually have a roster that they may be able to pull off this goal and be one of the fastest teams in the league. Sabonis can grab the board and get out in transition himself; Simmons should be able to do the same off rebounds, and the Kings have ball handlers with speed in Acuff and Monk, especially, who can help get out and go with an outlet.

And maybe more importantly, the Kings have more three-point shooters to make the playstyle work. Part of playing with pace in the modern NBA is getting up early threes in transition, and between Acuff, LaVine, Monk, Emanual Sharp, and even players like Daeqwon Plowden and Alex Karaban, they have the personal to finally do it.

Not we'll just have to wait, like every year, to see if the Kings actually put all of this together, or see if it's another case of training camp optimism.

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