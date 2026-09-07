What a Kings-Pistons Jalen Duren Trade Might Look Like

The Detroit Pistons are still stuck in limbo with restricted free agent center Jalen Duren, and with training camp just a few weeks away, things could start to heat up with external suitors. The most significant suitor for Duren? The Sacramento Kings, and there are plenty of reasons for them to try to get involved with the young All-Star.

Last week, ESPN's Tim MacMahon reported that the Pistons are offering Duren a five-year deal worth around $35 million per year. While that sounds like a lucrative offer, Duren's camp wants a deal worth around $40 million per year.

Sign-and-trade talks were already shut down this offseason when the Kings first expressed interest, but things could intensify if the two sides cannot find common ground in contract negotiations. If the Kings are able to get involved again, what would a realistic sign-and-trade actually look like?

A Sabonis-for-Duren swap

Jan 25, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (11) moves the ball up court in front of Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (0) during the first half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The most realistic outcome is for the Kings to send three-time All-Star big man Domantas Sabonis to Detroit in exchange for Duren. This still gives the Pistons a reliable, star-caliber center to help compete in the Eastern Conference, without having to commit about $200 million to Duren over the next five years.

Of course, Duren is a much more valuable asset than Sabonis, so the Kings could not get this done with a simple swap. Here is what the most realistic trade framework between the Kings and Pistons would look like:

Of course, the Kings would also give Duren whatever contract he wants, which would likely be around the $40 million per year mark. For reference, Sabonis is owed $45.5 million this season and $48.6 million the next.

Giving up two first-round picks is still far from ideal for the Kings, but there is a chance the Pistons would even try to get three future firsts out of Sacramento in a potential deal. They have made it clear that they do not want to trade Duren, so the Kings would have to make it worth their time. Still, they should not give up any more than this. While it would be great to land Duren, it is not worth sacrificing significant draft capital.

Why Duren would be great for the Kings

BREAKING: Due to sizable distance apart in negotiations, Detroit Pistons restricted free agent center Jalen Duren will meet with the Sacramento Kings at the start of free agency with the intentions of structuring a sign-&-trade out of Detroit. pic.twitter.com/rzUZWy2iJF — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) June 29, 2026

The Kings are in a clear rebuild, and as great as Sabonis has been for them, the 30-year-old does not necessarily fit their new timeline. 22-year-old Jalen Duren, on the other hand, has to be very intriguing for Scott Perry and Sacramento's front office.

Last season for the Pistons, Duren averaged 19.5 points, 10.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 1.6 stocks per game, shooting 65% from the field. Duren made his first career All-Star appearance, earned All-NBA Third Team honors, and finished 11th in Defensive Player of the Year voting.

At just 22 years old, it is easy to imagine Duren fitting into the Kings' rebuild. Building around a duo of Duren and 19-year-old Darius Acuff Jr., along with other valuable guys like Keegan Murray and Maxime Raynaud, would make the Kings' future much brighter.

Of course, that does not mean the Kings should overpay for Duren, like sending three or more first-round picks to Detroit to land him, but if they can get him at a fair price, there is no reason not to.

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