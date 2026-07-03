Kings Rookie Alex Karaban Suffers Ankle Injury Before Summer League

The Sacramento Kings are already a man down heading into the California Classic. Sacramento's rookies were gearing up to make their Summer League debut on Saturday against the Brooklyn Nets, but Darius Acuff Jr. and Emanuel Sharp will not have to do so without the 29th overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, Alex Karaban.

During practice on Thursday, Karaban appeared to tweak his ankle while the team was scrimmaging in front of the media. On Friday, the Kings announced that Karaban has suffered a right ankle sprain and will be reevaluated in one week.

"Sacramento Kings forward Alex Karaban underwent MRI imaging on his right ankle. Imaging revealed Karaban sustained a right ankle sprain during team practice on Thursday, July 2. Karaban will be reevaluated in one week," the team announced.

Alex Karaban injured his ankle yesterday while media was watching the Kings scrimmage. He will be re-evaluated in one week: pic.twitter.com/vU0zZ5RGr6 — James Ham (@James_HamNBA) July 3, 2026

Karaban, the 29th pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, will now have to watch from the sidelines while his teammates kick off Summer League action on July 4, potentially missing the entire California Classic.

What the Kings are losing in Karaban's absence

Of course, it is not the end of the world to simply wait to see Karaban's debut, especially if he is healthy in time for the Las Vegas Summer League running July 9-19. However, his absence will hurt this Summer League Kings squad.

Karaban is one of the most prolific three-point threats in his draft class, although he has truly made his mark with incredible leadership, championship experience, and on-court IQ. The 23-year-old is not the most physically gifted athlete by any means, but he brings a lot to the table for the Kings.

Kings rookie Alex Karaban rolled his ankle towards the end of today’s practice and didn’t return.



No update yet on the severity or his status. pic.twitter.com/N2GIJWsQfe — Brenden Nunes (@BrendenNunesNBA) July 3, 2026

Through four years at UConn, Karaban averaged 12.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 1.7 stocks per game, while shooting 46.8% from the field, 37.4% from beyond the arc, and 84.4% from the free-throw line. On another impressive note, he started 150 of his 151 career games in college, highlighted by back-to-back title runs in 2023 and 2024. Simply put, Karaban is a player who knows how to please coaches and win games.

Obviously, the Kings saw enough in him to trade up five spots to draft him last month, and while they would have loved to immediately see what they are getting out of him in the California Classic, they will have to wait.

Fortunately, the Kings have added other three-point threats to their Summer League roster, and we can expect Karaban to still be on the sideline as a vocal leader. Granted, the Summer League is not as much about wins and losses, so Karaban's absence does not sting in that way, but it would have been great to see him in NBA-like action alongside the rest of Sacramento's young core.

There will still be other key players to watch in the California Classic for the Kings, like his rookie teammates Darius Acuff Jr. and Emanuel Sharp, along with rising sophomores Nique Clifford and Dylan Cardwell. All in all, it would have been great to see Karaban get some Summer League action, but it is not the end of the world.

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