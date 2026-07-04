10 Kings Players to Watch for in California Classic Summer League

The Sacramento Kings are gearing up for their first action of the 2026 Summer League on Saturday. For some July 4 basketball fireworks, the Kings are hosting the Brooklyn Nets for a California Classic matchup in Golden 1 Center.

Sure, some fans won't care to tune in, but this is a marquee matchup between the Nets' sixth-overall pick, MIkel Brown Jr., and the Kings' seventh-overall pick, Darius Acuff Jr., as well as some other intriguing young guys.

Sacramento Kings announce their California Classic roster with Chris Darnell as head coach. pic.twitter.com/l8pREDbeQe — Sean Cunningham (@SeanCunningham) July 1, 2026

For fans simply wanting to watch some Kings basketball, but aren't sure who they should actually be watching for, here's a quick guide for every Sacramento player to monitor during the California Classic:

Darius Acuff Jr.

Jun 23, 2026; New York, NY, USA; NBA commissioner Adam Silver greets the seventh pick in the 2026 NBA draft, Arkansas guard Darius Acuff Jr. after he was selected by the Sacramento Kings at Barclays Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Of course, the most notable name on the Kings' Summer League roster is Darius Acuff Jr., their new franchise point guard. It will be very interesting to see how the 19-year-old performs against his new NBA peers in the California Classic, with a highly anticipated debut on Saturday afternoon.

Acuff Jr. led the SEC in both points and assists, becoming just the second player in conference history to do so in the same season. There is no doubt that he is an offensive engine capable of leading the Kings' new-look system, but it will be particularly interesting to see how he fares on the defensive end.

Alex Karaban

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UConn Huskies forward Alex Karaban (11) reacts against the UCLA Bruins in the second half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Kings traded up for the 29th overall pick to select Alex Karaban, and the two-time NCAA champion seems league-ready. As one of the best shooters in this draft, with enough size and game sense to make an impact defensively.

Karaban did seem to tweak his ankle at the end of the Kings' practice on Thursday, per Brenden Nunes, so his availability for the California Classic remains uncertain. If he is able to play, though, we should quickly see how his game will translate to the next level.

UPDATE: The Kings have announced that Karaban suffered a right ankle sprain at practice and will be reevaluated in one week, likely sidelining him for the California Classic.

Emanuel Sharp

Mar 26, 2026; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Cougars guard Emanuel Sharp (21) reacts in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the South Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Toyota Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

To round out the Kings' 2026 draft class is Emanuel Sharp, who is a very intriguing prospect coming into the league. Sharp is another elite three-point threat who is a tenacious defender, despite a lack of superb size and athleticism.

We should get some glimpses of Sharp in the same backcourt as Acuff Jr., and on paper, it feels like the two guards would complement each other to a T. Sharp should be able to carve out a long-term role in Sacramento, and this will be his first chance to prove himself.

Nique Clifford

Apr 12, 2026; Portland, Oregon, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Nique Clifford (5) waits during a break during the second half in a game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As far as we know, this California Classic squad could be viewed as Nique Clifford's team. The rising sophomore showed plenty of flashes as a rookie, and the do-it-all guard should have plenty of opportunities to shine on this stage.

The Kings will likely start Clifford and Acuff Jr. as a guard duo, and that will be exactly what fans want to see. It would be great if Clifford could take a leap as an off-ball threat while making strides defensively, because he could be Sacramento's long-term shooting guard.

Dylan Cardwell

Apr 3, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings center Dylan Cardwell (32) during the third quarter against the New Orleans Pelicans at Golden 1 Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As an undrafted rookie last season, Dylan Cardwell put the league on notice. He immediately became a fan favorite in Sacramento, while proving to be one of the best shot blockers of any young big man in the league. If Acuff Jr.'s defensive concerns are as glaring as some fans expect, Cardwell will be as important as ever for the Kings moving forward.

It would be great to see Cardwell refine his footwork and post-scoring skills in the Summer League, but even at his worst, he is a lob threat and a high-energy defensive presence.

Jonathan Mogbo

Mar 24, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Toronto Raptors forward Jonathan Mogbo (2) looks on during the third quarter against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Kings recently signed Jonathan Mogbo to a two-way contract, and it would not shock anyone if California Classic head coach Chris Darnell inserted him into the starting lineup. Mogbo is another high-energy defender who showed flashes of being an all-around impactful player through two years with the Toronto Raptors.

The Kings have had surprising success with two-way players recently, and if Mogbo starts his Kings tenure off strong in Summer League, he could be the next.

Adam Flagler

Apr 13, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Adam Flagler (14) looks on against the New Orleans Pelicans during the first half at Smoothie King Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Kings also recently signed Adam Flagler to a two-way contract. The 6-foot-1 guard has been in the NBA since the 2023-24 season and should find ways to make an impact in the California Classic.

Flagler has proven in the past to be a high-level three-point threat, and for a Kings team that really struggled from beyond the arc last season, he should be able to help them out in the Summer League.

Isaiah Stevens

Oct 15, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings Head Coach Doug Christie instructs guard Isaiah Stevens (24) and Keon Ellis (23) during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Clippers at Golden 1 Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sacramento has had Isaiah Stevens on a two-way contract since last season, and we should see him be the Kings' second-string point guard behind Acuff Jr. during the California Classic.

The 25-year-old averaged 14.3 points and 8.5 assists per game in the G League last season as a high-level playmaker and floor general. The Kings' point guard tandem of Stevens and Acuff Jr. should give opposing defenses fits in the Summer League.

Jamarion Sharp

Oct 10, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks center Jamarion Sharp (33) reacts during the second half against the Utah Jazz at American Airlines Center. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

There has been some confusion about who Jamarion Sharp is actually playing for in the Summer League, since he is somehow listed on both the Kings' and Toronto Raptors' rosters. However, we should see him suit up for Sacramento after participating in practice this week. And, I promise, you will not miss him when he is out there.

Sharp is a physical monster, standing at 7-foot-5 with a 9-foot-10 standing reach. Yes, he can practically touch the rim without jumping. He averaged 3.8 blocks and 7.3 rebounds per game in the G League last season, making him a very interesting player to watch in the California Classic.

B.J. Edwards

Feb 25, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; SMU Mustangs guard B.J. Edwards (0) brings the ball upcourt against the California Golden Bears during the first half at Haas Pavilion. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

B.J. Edwards, an undrafted SMU product, should not have much trouble finding playing time for the Kings in the Summer League. As a senior, he averaged 12.3 points, 5.9 rebounds, 4.9 assists, and an ACC-leading 2.3 steals per game, while shooting 37.2% from three-point range.

Edwards undoubtedly has ways of making an impact on both sides of the ball, projecting to be an all-around difference-maker if given the opportunity. This was a great pickup in UDFA for the Kings, and we should be eager to see how he performs in the California Classic.

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