Latest Kings Signing Makes De'Andre Hunter More Expendable

The Sacramento Kings have no shortage of questions heading into the 2026-27 NBA season. They have seventh overall pick Darius Acuff Jr, who they hope will be the next face of the franchise; a trio of veterans in Domantas Sabonis, Zach LaVine, and Malik Monk, who all have questionable futures with the Kings; and the exciting return of Ben Simmons to the NBA as he looks to reestablish himself in the league.

With so much going on, lost in the shuffle is the future of De'Andre Hunter, who enters the year on an expiring $24.9 million contract. And after the Kings signing of Ben Simmons, could be an even better trade asset for Sacramento than just days ago.

Last Year's Deal

Hunter was the main acquisition at last year's trade deadline, as Scott Perry traded fan favorite Keon Ellis and Dennis Schröder to the Cleveland Cavaliers in exchange for the 28-year-old wing. But that doesn't mean he might not be on the move once again at this year's deadline.

Perry has been non-committal when discussing Hunter's future with the Kings, which makes sense as there are so many different ways the year and the offseason can go. On one hand, Hunter is the type of player that the Kings have been desperately trying to aquire for years.

He's a true switchable wing who plays defense, can shoot the three, and can either start or come off the bench. It's hard to give up a player of that archetype, especially in today's NBA. But on the other hand, that's exactly what makes him such a valuable trade asset for Sacramento.

Most Valuable Trade Chip

Feb 6, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings forward De'andre Hunter (15) drives to the basket during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Clippers at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If Hunter were to hit the trade market, he would theoretically be the easiest player Perry has tried to move since taking over as the Kings' general manager. His expiring deal makes him even more valuable and movable, as no team in the league is keen on taking on future money right now.

The Kings will have to decide whether they see Hunter as truly part of their future plans or merely a stopgap until they find a long-term running mate to pair with Keegan Murray at starting wing. I'm not saying Ben Simmons is that long-term option, but having him on the team for the upcoming season certainly makes trading Hunter an easier task.

Someone is going to have to play meaningful minutes at the forward spot this season for Sacramento, and Simmons versatility makes him a great option. Obviously, this will all hinge on how everyone plays.

If Hunter clearly outplays Simmons, which is the most likely outcome given the recent play of both veterans, than it could be a steep dropoff between the two. But again, if Hunter drastically outplays Simmons, that would make him more valuable on the trade market...

It's a never-ending circle of options surrounding Hunter, and now Simmons. Would Perry capitalize on the opportunity to get assets back for Hunter's expiring contract? It doesn't help that the returns for both LaVine and Sabonis have been poor enough for them both to remain on the roster, so moving Hunter could help offset the lackluster returns of either player.

Time will tell, and the play on the court will be the ultimate deciding factor, but at the very least, the Kings have options heading into the season, and even more so after the signing of Ben Simmons.

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