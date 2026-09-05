3 Lineups The Kings Need To Try After Signing Ben Simmons

The Sacramento Kings finally got their backup point guard yesterday by signing Ben Simmons, and compared to the other veteran options that were connected to the Kings, the possibilities seem endless with the former number one pick joining the Kings.

At 6-foot-10 with a 7-foot-0 wingspan, Simmons brings elite size that the Kings have been searching for for years. Even when Harrison Barnes was still on the team, they needed more size and wing depth, and Simmons is able to fill that role while simultaneously filling the need for a back up point guard.

With that in mind, here are three lineups the Kings should try out now that they have Simmons on the roster.

The Obvious One

Darius Acuff Jr, Zach LaVine, Keegan Murray, Ben Simmons, Domantas Sabonis

Starting out with what is likely the most obvious lineup, Simmons gets slotted in next to the four other starters, or at least the presumed starters in Zach LaVine's case. This lineup isn't ideal, as neither Simmons nor Domantas Sabonis are adept at shooting threes, but the concept of a Simmons and Sabonis pick and roll is too much to pass up.

If Simmons is the primary ball handler and Sabonis is setting the screen, that leaves Darius Acuff Jr, LaVine, and Keegan Murray to space the perimeter and thrive off the action with open looks. We'll have to wait and see if Murray reclaims his three-point shooting prowess, but if he does, surrounding Simmons and Sabonis with three knockdown shooters could open up the Kings offense while allowing Acuff to work off ball.

The Defensive Lineup

Dec 20, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings center Dylan Cardwell (32) blocks the shot from Portland Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija (8) during the third quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Emanuel Sharp, Nique Clifford, Keegan Murray, Ben Simmons, Dylan Cardwell

While the first lineup above has great offensive potential, it leaves a lot to be desired defensively, even with Acuff, LaVine, and Sabonis included. On the flip side, this lineup puts all the focus on defense, with Emanuel Sharp, Nique Clifford, and Dylan Cardwell joining Simmons and Murray.

Sharp stood out and immediately impressed in Summer League, but it was clear that he's not a true point guard. But thanks to the aforementioned versatility, this lineup would let Simmons run the offense, with Clifford being the secondary ball handler as needed. Shard can instead focus on his disruptive defense and knocking down threes.

While this squad could get stops, the question would be if there's enough offense for the lineup to work. Murray, Simmons, and Cardwell are a fearsome frontcourt defense the Kings haven't seen in years, but Cardwell's extremely limited offense could be the sticking point with this lineup. But if they can turn defense into transition offense, it just might work.

The Ultra Switchable Lineup

Apr 5, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Precious Achiuwa (center) shoots against LA Clippers forward Derrick Jones Jr. (5) and center Brook Lopez (right) during the second quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ben Simmons, De'Andre Hunter, Keegan Murray, Alex Karaban, Precious Achiuwa

This one may be more fun just in concept, but if Doug Christie and the Kings really want to get wild, they can run out a lineup of five wing players to bring more size to the court than many in Sacramento thought wasn't even allowed based on previous Kings rosters.

All five players stand at 6-foot-7 or taller, and all wingspans are right below seven feet or above.

Ben Simmons: 6-foot-10, 7-foot-0 wingspan

De'Andre Hunter: 6-foot-7, 7-foot-2 wingspan

Keegan Murray: 6-foot-8, 6-foot-11 wingspan

Alex Karaban: 6-foot-8, 6-foot-11 wingspan

Precious Achiuwa: 6-foot-8, 7-foot-2 wingspan

The defensive versatility with these five is intriguing, to say the least. Again, offensively, there are question marks, and a step from Murray would likely be the make-or-break of this five-man lineup. But the Kings even having this option, with more size and length on the bench in Clifford and Jonathan Mogbo, is really eye-opening.

This could all be for nought if Simmons isn't able to reclaim any of the magic that turned him into an All-Star and All-NBA player, but at the very least, it's a fun late summer exercise, and shows just how many options the Kings have heading into the upcoming season.

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