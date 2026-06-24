LIVE Kings NBA Draft Tracker: Every Pick, Trade, and Instant Reaction

The 2026 offseason is extremely vital to the future of the Sacramento Kings' franchise, and it all starts with the NBA Draft. All eyes are on the seventh overall pick, as the Kings are expected to land their next franchise point guard, with a pair of second-rounders to use as they look to bolster their young core in the early stages of a rebuild under GM Scott Perry.

Here is a look at our instant reaction and grade to each pick and trade the Kings make during the 2026 NBA Draft, as the Kings enter a new era built around the seventh overall pick:

Darius Acuff Jr. falls into Sacramento's lap

Mar 25, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Darius Acuff Jr. (5) looks on during a practice session ahead of the west regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

After a consensus top four of AJ Dybantas, Darryn Peterson, Cameron Boozer, and Caleb Wilson, there were some questions about how the wave of guards would get selected. Darius Acuff Jr., Keaton Wagler, Mikel Brown Jr., and Keaton Wagler have commonly been grouped together leading up to the draft, with some uncertainty about who would actually be on the board for Sacramento.

Fortunately, the Kings got their guy. The L.A. Clippers took Wagler at No. 5, and the Brooklyn Nets took Brown Jr. at No. 6, leaving Acuff Jr. on the board for the Kings. And, to no surprise, they capitalized on the opportunity.

Acuff Jr. has been linked to Sacramento for the entire draft cycle, and after a long wait, he is officially a King.

Welcome to Sacramento, Darius Acuff Jr. 👑

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Draft Coverage presented by @Ticketmaster pic.twitter.com/vMqpK34E0m — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) June 24, 2026

Many fans will be on the fence about this selection, although it is hard to be mad about it. Even with concerns about his defense and whether his playstyle will translate to winning basketball, Acuff Jr. is a rare talent. The Kings' offense was ranked 26th in the NBA last season, and the Arkansas Razorbacks product should revive things in Sacramento.

This page will continue to be updated as the Kings' draft night goes on. Come back for more news and reactions to this new era of Sacramento basketball.

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