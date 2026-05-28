Maxime Raynaud's X-Factor to Stardom and Kings Success

The Sacramento Kings didn't have many things go right last season, but easily at the top of the list was the standout performances of their three rookies in Nique Clifford, Maxime Raynaud, and Dylan Cardwell.

All three had great moments throughout the season, but it was Raynaud who stood out the most and received the much-deserved recognition with an All-Rookie second team berth. There's even an argument that could be made that he deserved to be on the first team, but either way, that's a major accomplishment for a second-round pick.

In his 74 games last season, 56 of which he started, Raynaud averaged 12.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 1.4 assists on 57.1% shooting from the field and 32.4% from three. His efficiency impressed all season, especially noting that he wasn't just making dunks and layups, but also showed his strong floater game outside the restricted area.

While the inside scoring is impressive, Raynaud still holds a key that could unlock his star potential and help get the Kings back to the playoff race for years to come: his three-point shooting.

College vs. NBA

When Raynaud was drafted, there was instant excitement around Sacramento for his potential to be a stretch big that the team has lacked for years. He's a true seven-footer, listed at 7-foot-1, who took 5.5 three-point attempts per game in his final year at Stanford.

That's the type of three-point volume the Kings haven't had in ages from their starting center. Domantas Sabonis has proven that he can step out and hit the three, but never on enough volume to make teams game plan for it.

But while Raynaud was letting it fly in college, he attempted just 1.0 threes per game with the Kings last season. He was used more in the pick and roll and around the basket, but less of a threat from three than many hoped when he was initially drafted.

Late Season Stretch

Mar 14, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Sacramento Kings center Maxime Raynaud (42) shoots against LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) and center Brook Lopez (11) during the first quarter at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images | Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images

Over the last 13 games of the season, Raynaud showed some of his potential from beyond the arc by taking 27 shots over the stretch. That's still just 2.1 per contest, but that's a big jump from the 0.8 per game through the first 61 games of his season.

And more importantly, he made 13 of the 27, good for 48.1%. Raynaud was not only able to more than double his volume, but also improve his efficiency as he shot more. It's obviously a small sample size, but 13 games is nothing to sneeze at when projecting forward.

The question is whether Raynaud will continue his rise from the perimeter. He's already shown his work ethic and ability to improve throughout the year, so having a full offseason to hone his skills under the tutelage of the Kings' coaching staff could do wonders for his game heading into his second season.

I recently wrote about the Kings' biggest X-Factor for next season being Keegan Murray's three-point shooting , but Raynaud's potential to become a true stretch big is a close second. It's become more and more important in the NBA to have centers that can shoot the three, and it's something the Kings have failed to keep up with. If Raynaud can continue to improve both his volume and efficiency from three, he could catapult himself into the All-Star discussion, and help lead the Kings back into the playoff picture.

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