One Kings Player Might've Lost His Starting Spot After Free Agency

The Sacramento Kings have not had the offseason some fans were initially expecting. After a successful draft netted them three instant-impact rookies, they have been very quiet in free agency and on the trade market.

The only Kings player to be traded this offseason has been Devin Carter, while the team's veterans are still under contract for the time being. However, they did make one sneakily great signing in free agency. The Kings brought back standout forward Precious Achiuwa on a two-year, $11.5 million contract, strongly reinforcing their frontcourt depth.

Sure, that might not seem like a high-impact move, but Achiuwa is the exact player the Kings need in their frontcourt. In fact, he could compete for a starting spot. By re-signing Achiuwa, the Kings might have kicked De'Andre Hunter out of the starting lineup.

Should Achiuwa start over Hunter?

Apr 5, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Precious Achiuwa (9) during the first quarter against the LA Clippers at Golden 1 Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

At last season's trade deadline, the Kings acquired Hunter from the Cleveland Cavaliers. However, he suffered a season-ending eye injury in just the second game of his Kings tenure. We have yet to see how Hunter can truly impact the Kings' lineup, so it is kind of unfair to already try to give away his starting spot.

If what we saw out of Achiuwa last season is any indication, though, he deserves a chance at starting. In 57 starts for the Kings last season, the 26-year-old power forward averaged 11.0 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 1.7 stocks per game, while shooting 52.3% from the field. His numbers might not jump off the page, but he brings the physicality, rebounding, and defensive versatility the Kings need at the power forward position.

Granted, Doug Christie's decision might rely on what happens with their center position. If Domantas Sabonis is the Kings' starting center heading into next season, we will likely see both Keegan Murray and De'Andre Hunter start in the forward spots. However, if the Kings trade Sabonis and then turn to Maxime Raynaud, Achiuwa is a much better fit next to him, while Murray could thrive at small forward.

Precious Achiuwa had himself a half!



18 PTS (8-13 FGM)

15 REB



He's the only player this season to total 15+ PTS and 15+ REB in any half 😲 pic.twitter.com/7yYJ2mrlZp — NBA (@NBA) April 2, 2026

Fortunately for the Kings, this is a good decision to have to make. Having a slew of starting-caliber forwards to choose from is great, and we will likely see the team experiment with different looks throughout the season.

What to expect

On opening night, it would be surprising to see Hunter come off the bench, largely considering he is making nearly $25 million and the NBA is a political game when it comes to stuff like that. By the end of the season, though, it would be disappointing if Christie did not even give Ahciuwa an opportunity to start alongside Murray in the forward spots.

Barring any major trades, the Kings will likely go with a starting lineup of Darius Acuff Jr., Zach LaVine, De'Andre Hunter, Keegan Murray, and Domantas Sabonis for their first game of the season. While there is plenty of talent in that lineup, it is not necessarily built for success.

Off the bench, we will likely see Christie favor a group of Malik Monk, Nique Clifford, Alex Karaban, Precious Achiuwa, and Maxime Raynaud, with both Emanuel Sharp and Dylan Cardwell mixed in. Again, the Kings' lineup could look much different by opening night, but really, they have an intriguing group of players as it stands; they will just need to figure out which lineups work.

Follow us on Facebook and X for the latest Sacramento Kings news.