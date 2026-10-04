One Kings Player Most Likely to Break Out This Season

The Sacramento Kings have expectations as low as any team in the NBA this season, but that could work in their favor. Projected to be one of the league's worst teams, the Kings are playing with a chip on their shoulder, and every player in Sacramento has something to prove.

Of course, we know what stars like Zach LaVine and Domantas Sabonis will be capable of for the Kings this season, but there are other players who might need to come out of their shells for the team to be successful.

Let's take a look at one Kings player poised to have a breakout season and how his breakout would greatly help Sacramento exceed expectations:

Why Maxime Raynaud is poised for a breakout

Mar 29, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Sacramento Kings center Maxime Raynaud (42) during the first half against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Some would argue that Maxime Raynaud already had his breakout season. As a second-round rookie, Raynaud averaged 12.5 points and 7.5 rebounds per game for the Kings last season, ultimately becoming the only non-lottery pick selected to a 2025-26 All-Rookie team.

Raynaud, 23, is a very skilled big man who can score, pass, rebound, and move very well given his 7'1" frame. He even said that he put on about 20 pounds this offseason, which should help him match up against some of the league's top centers. It also shows how he really put in the work this offseason, as we saw when he spent time with the French national team alongside Victor Wembanyama and Rudy Gobert.

Raynaud showed everyone what he is capable of last season, so giving him a full offseason to improve should give him an obvious path to a breakout year in Sacramento.

Playing behind Sabonis

A big reason why Raynaud was able to make a name for himself last season was that three-time All-Star Domantas Sabonis missed 63 games due to injury. With Raynaud filling in for Sabonis, he had a much better opportunity to prove himself. Granted, it was still up to him to make the most of the opportunity, which he did, but he might not get as good a chance this season.

With Sabonis back and healthy ahead of the 2026-27 season, Raynaud will be back in a bench role. Still, he will have no shortage of chances as Sacramento's go-to backup center. This season, he can prove himself as one of the league's best young big men while showing the Kings they can trust him to be their long-term answer in that position.

Why is nobody talking about Maxime Raynaud?? pic.twitter.com/ybMPdgUYHP — Real App (@realapp) March 23, 2026

What a big Raynaud season would mean for the Kings

There is not much hope around the Kings organization heading into this season, especially coming off their 60-loss campaign, but a breakout year for Raynaud would rejuvenate this franchise.

Giving Darius Acuff Jr. a long-term, talented center to headline this young core would be a great look. Not to mention, a breakout Raynaud season would immediately help the Kings stay competitive in the Western Conference.

Sure, their focus is on the future, but the Kings still have the talent to make some noise this season. Especially if Raynaud can continue to improve on both sides of the ball, this Kings roster could certainly shock some people.

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