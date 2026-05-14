One Kings Trade That Could Change Everything After NBA Draft Lottery

The future of the Sacramento Kings could come down to how aggressive the front office is willing to be on draft night. After the lottery drawing, the Kings landed the No. 7 pick, which is solid on paper but not exactly ideal in a draft class many scouts believe is loaded.

The problem for Sacramento is not only where they are picking, but who is selecting directly ahead of them. The Brooklyn Nets own the No. 6 pick while the Los Angeles Clippers sit at No. 5, and both teams are expected to target guards. That creates a difficult situation for the Kings because a couple of the guards they might prefer could easily be off the board before Sacramento is even on the clock.

In a draft where talent at the top is valuable, sitting back and hoping your preferred prospect falls to No. 7 may not be the smartest strategy.

Kings could trade up

Jan 14, 2026; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Darius Acuff Jr (5) during the second half against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas won 108-74. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

The Kings’ interest in backcourt talent makes this situation even more complicated. The Clippers could look to add a young guard, such as Keaton Wagler, to pair with Darius Garland and strengthen their long-term backcourt. Meanwhile, the Nets are in desperate need of a young floor general they can develop around, making someone like Darius Acuff an extremely realistic target for Brooklyn before Sacramento gets a chance.

READ: Kings Mock Draft Following the Lottery: Sacramento Finds New PG at No. 7

Reports and rumors have suggested the Kings are especially high on Acuff because of his scoring ability, creativity, and long-term upside as a lead guard. If Sacramento believes he is the perfect fit for their future, waiting at seven could become a major gamble. The Kings have already seen in past drafts how quickly preferred targets can disappear when teams directly ahead of them share similar needs.

"I can tell you what I've been told, and that's that Darius Acuff has some fans in the Kings organization and, from what I understand, is pretty darn high on their draft board."@MattGeorgeSAC says he is hearing that the Arkansas guard Darius Acuff Jr. has been catching the eye… pic.twitter.com/f12ayQy4oO — Sactown Sports 1140 (@Sactown1140) March 23, 2026

Because of that, trading up may ultimately be the smartest move available to the Kings. Sacramento could attempt to swap picks with either Brooklyn or the Clippers to guarantee they land the guard they truly want.

Of course, moving up in a strong draft class would not come cheap, especially when both teams know Sacramento may feel pressure to act aggressively. The Kings would likely need to include additional assets, such as second-round picks, young talent, or salary relief, to make the negotiations work.

One possibility could involve trading DeMar DeRozan while attaching future draft compensation. Another option could include promising young guard Devin Carter as part of a package if Sacramento believes the incoming prospect has a significantly higher ceiling.

Dec 30, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Demar Derozan (10) drives past Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) and guard Kris Dunn (8) in the second half at Intuit Dome. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Risky, but worth it

There is certainly risk involved with making a move like this, but there is also risk in staying put and missing out on elite talent. The Kings are trying to remain competitive while also building a younger core that can sustain success long term.

If the front office truly believes one of these guards can become a franchise-changing player, then sacrificing assets to move up a couple of spots could be justified. Teams around the league consistently show that aggressive draft-night decisions can reshape a franchise for years. Sacramento may have to decide whether protecting assets is more important than securing a player they believe can lead the next era of Kings basketball.

In the end, the Kings should strongly consider trading up if their preferred guard begins to slip into the range controlled by the Clippers or Nets. The difference between landing a player you merely like and landing the player you truly believe in can completely alter a franchise’s direction. Sacramento already finds itself in a difficult position at number seven because the teams ahead of it have similar needs and may target the same prospects.

While the price to move up could be steep, the Kings have enough movable pieces, including DeRozan’s contract, Devin Carter, and second-round picks, to get a deal done potentially. If Sacramento’s front office is convinced that a player like Darius Acuff is the answer for their future backcourt, then being aggressive on draft night may be worth every bit of the cost.

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