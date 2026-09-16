One Reason the Kings Are Not Close to a Domantas Sabonis Trade

The 2026 offseason has been a crazy one across the NBA, with a handful of big-name stars getting traded. Despite an initial expectation of making similar changes, the Sacramento Kings have stood pat this summer. Domantas Sabonis and Zach LaVine, two serious trade candidates, are still in Sacramento and might not be on their way out anytime soon.

The Kings have been openly looking for a Sabonis trade since February's trade deadline, but have had no luck. Now, we have a clear reason why they have not found a Sabonis trade yet and why they might continue to struggle. NBA insider Jake Fischer reported on a Bleacher Report livestream that the Charlotte Hornets have legitimate interest in Sabonis, but the Kings' asking price is too high.

"The Hornets and the Kings did have tangible trade conversations with Sabonis before this June's NBA Draft, and to my understanding, the disconnect in those conversations is that Sacramento wanted draft capital in return, and Charlotte did not," Fischer said. "... Right now, there's going to be continued disconnect between the Kings wanting to get back positive value and draft compensation for Sabonis compared to other teams not being so eager to give Sabonis the contract extension he's looking for."

To minimal surprise, the Kings are in a position where they simply will not get the value out of Sabonis that they think they should. Especially with his style of play, no rival team values Sabonis as much as the Kings do. For now, they are much better off holding onto him, rather than shipping him away for less than they think he is worth.

No Sabonis trade in sight

Fischer mentions how the Hornets could continue to be a team to monitor in talks for Sabonis, but for now, there is likely no trade on the horizon.

"I'm skeptical at this juncture how much of a market there will be for Sabonis at the Kings’ current asking price," Fischer continued. "I don't think Charlotte is really motivated to meet the Kings' asking price. If the Kings' price comes down, I would think that Charlotte is still a team monitor in Sabonis’ ultimate trade landscape. But I don't think anything is coming to fruition anytime soon."

Jan 10, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis (10) looks to pass as he is defended by Charlotte Hornets center Nick Richards (4) and guard Nick Smith Jr. (8) during the second half at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

It would be surprising if the Kings did not at least try to shop Sabonis throughout the 2026-27 season, but we certainly should not expect a blockbuster deal to shake up Sacramento's core. It would not be the most shocking revelation if the Kings kept Sabonis until the 2027 offseason, especially with limited suitors and Sacramento keeping its asking price too high.

Not to mention, keeping Sabonis this season could actually really help the Kings. With the new lottery format, they do not want to finish in the bottom three of the NBA standings. Sabonis dramatically raises the Kings' floor, and while they might not be a playoff contender, having the three-time All-Star in the lineup will help them avoid a bottom-three finish.

Sure, the Kings likely have no long-term plans for Sabonis, but they should not be too eager to trade him, especially if they are not getting proper value out of him.

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