Three Domantas Sabonis Trade Destinations With Uncertain Kings Future

The Sacramento Kings might be gearing toward a more obvious rebuild. Sure, they have already revamped their young core this offseason around rookie point guard Darius Acuff Jr., but with veterans Zach LaVine and Domantas Sabonis still in the starting lineup, they seem to still be in a transition period.

Now, though, it feels like Sabonis's Kings tenure is reaching its end. ESPN's Brian Windhorst recently speculated that the three-time All-Star changing his agent this summer could signal his desire to get out of Sacramento.

“I do think it’s somewhat interesting that he changed agents this offseason," Windhorst said on The Hoop Collective podcast. "He hired Aaron Mintz from CAA. This last year, Mintz and his group executed the trade for Trae Young away from Atlanta. They executed the trade for Walker Kessler away from [the Jazz]. Domantas Sabonis just hired him. At the risk of parodying myself, why would he do that?”

Brian Windhorst with an interesting mention about Domantas Sabonis:



" I do think its somewhat interesting that he changed agents this offseason. He hired Aaron Mintz from CAA. This last year Mintz executed the trade for Trae Young away from Atlanta. Walker Kessler trade away… pic.twitter.com/L9gegmLmfJ — JayTakes (@SportsWithJay0) September 1, 2026

With some speculation around Sabonis's uncertain future in Sacramento, here's a look at three teams that make sense as realistic trade destinations.

Detroit Pistons

First, we have to look at the Pistons. With the Pistons struggling to come to an agreement with restricted free agent Jalen Duren, the Kings have emerged as a potential sign-and-trade destination. In a sign-and-trade, though, the Kings would likely send Sabonis and at least one first-round pick to Detroit in exchange for the 22-year-old free agent center.

Jan 25, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (0) moves the ball up court in front of Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (11) during the during the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Of course, time is running out for the Kings to make an immediate push for Duren, but this would be the ideal move. This would give the Kings a young center to build around alongside Acuff Jr. and the rest of the team's young core, while giving the Pistons a proven star big man in Sabonis to help them stay competitive.

This is obviously not a likely scenario, but if any team is going to make a push for Duren this offseason, it will be the Kings.

Toronto Raptors

The Raptors were viewed as Sabonis's most likely suitor at the 2025-26 trade deadline, but they are in a much different position now. They are on the verge of officially acquiring superstar forward Kawhi Leonard, but that might not take them out of the Sabonis conversation. In fact, it could make them more willing to bring in a star center.

The Kings nearly traded Domantas Sabonis to the Raptors at the trade deadline for a package centered around RJ Barrett, per @anthonyVslater



​Sabonis welcomed the move, but the deal fell through because Toronto couldn’t offload Jakob Poeltl’s contract. pic.twitter.com/fcxjYCVPrB — NBABase (@TheNBABase) August 5, 2026

In a potential deal with the Raptors, the Kings could bring in RJ Barrett or a package of Jakob Poeltl and draft capital. It might not be the most enticing move for the Kings either way, but it could be a realistic path to finding a new home for Sabonis.

With this, the Raptors would build a frontcourt of Leonard, Scottie Barnes, and Sabonis, giving them more than enough to compete in the Eastern Conference. It might not be as likely as it felt at the trade deadline, but it is hard to rule out the Raptors in a potential Sabonis deal.

Phoenix Suns

The Suns are another team that has had rumored interest in Sabonis in the past, but they are in an awkward spot, and it is unclear whether they would want to make a big move for the All-Star big man. Still, it is hard not to imagine them as a potential trade destination.

Nov 10, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Sacramento Kings forward-center Domantas Sabonis (11) spins on Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) during the second half of a game at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

With potential trade pieces like Jalen Green, Mark Williams, Miles Bridges, and Ryan Dunn, the Kings could try to field a worthwhile offer from the Suns. Phoenix could be looking to build a trio of Devin Booker, Dillon Brooks, and Sabonis, even though that is nowhere near enough to compete in the West.

The Suns could put together the most intriguing offer for Sabonis, but it is hard to say they are the best fit for the three-time All-Star center. Still, with no sense of direction, this could be the type of move they would make.

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