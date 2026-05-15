Potential Busts the Kings Must Avoid Reaching for in 2026 NBA Draft

The Sacramento Kings landed the No. 7 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. While that is not a bad spot to be, it creates plenty of uncertainty. The Kings are expected to be able to land a difference-maker and potential franchise point guard in this position, but there are still some players they need to avoid reaching on.

The Kings are expected to target a point guard, and any of Darius Acuff Jr., Mikel Brown Jr., Kingston Flemings, or Keaton Wagler would at least have a chance to lead their franchise. However, if they look in a different direction, there are some clear potential busts.

READ: Sacramento Kings Big Board: Top Draft Options at No. 7

Here are two players the Kings need to avoid at pick No. 7, or if they decide to trade down:

Nate Ament

6'9" | Forward | 19 | Tennessee

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Tennessee Volunteers forward Nate Ament (10) reacts against the Virginia Cavaliers in the second half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Ament went into his freshman season at Tennessee, viewed as a top pick in the 2026 draft. However, an underwhelming year dropped his stock, and now he might fall out of the top ten completely.

In one year with the Volunteers, he averaged 16.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game, shooting just 39.9% from the field and 33.3% from three-point range. His efficiency issue has certainly taken center stage, and there is plenty of doubt about how his offensive game will translate to the next level with a skinny frame and lack of self-creation.

Granted, he is a talented offensive player who can hit tough shots, but it is hard to envision him being an actual star at the next level. There seems to be a higher chance that he falls out of a rotation entirely than actually becoming a 25 PPG scorer at the NBA level.

Ament would already be a reach at the No. 7 pick, especially for a Kings franchise that desperately needs a more sure-fire prospect to build around.

Jayden Quaintance

6'9" | Forward/Center | 18 | Kentucky

Jan 7, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats forward Jayden Quaintance (21) reacts after a play during the second half against the Missouri Tigers at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

In his defense, Jayden Quaintance is coming off a serious injury, but there is reason to be bearish on him regardless of health concerns. As an undersized big man with no real offensive skill set, Quaintance is immediately a shaky prospect.

Before suffering a couple of knee injuries, Quaintance was viewed as one of the top prospects in this class, largely due to his defensive prowess. While he could still project to be an All-Defense caliber player at the NBA level, there are far too many questions to take a chance on him inside the top ten.

Even for a Kings team that desperately needs help defensively, it would not be worth taking a chance on a potential role player at No. 7, or even trading down to draft him. At just 18 years old, he has plenty of time to grow and has a high ceiling if he gets time to develop, but the Kings are not in a position to gamble.

The Kings should stick to the "best player available" approach at pick No. 7, and even consider trading up to secure a premier talent. I would love for both Ament and Quaintance to prove me wrong, but I believe the Kings need a safer bet with the future of their franchise at stake.

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