Predicting What the Kings Do With Final Two Roster Spots

The Sacramento Kings are nearly done with their 2026 offseason, but after waiving DeMar DeRozan in early July, they still have two open roster spots. As it stands, the Kings have 13 players on standard contracts and all three of their two-way slots filled.

With less than a week until August and about two months away from training camp, what will the Kings do with those two open roster spots? Here is how I think they will approach their 14th and 15th spots on the roster.

Elevate Jonathan Mogbo

Oct 6, 2025; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Toronto Raptors forward Jonathan Mogbo (2) during a stop in play against the Denver Nuggets in the second half at Rogers Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Kings made a strong addition this offseason by signing Jonathan Mogbo to a two-way contract. The 24-year-old forward spent his first two years in the NBA with the Toronto Raptors after being drafted 31st overall in 2024. He made an immediate impact in Toronto, averaging 6.2 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 1.4 stocks per game as a rookie.

Mogbo ultimately fell out of the Raptors' rotation as a sophomore, leading to the team declining his team option for 2026-27, but it helped him land in Sacramento's lap. After what he showed in the Summer League in his first action as a King, fans are ready for the franchise to give him a standard contract.

Through four games in Las Vegas, Mogbo averaged 11.5 points, 8.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 0.5 steals, and 1.5 blocks per game, while shooting 44.4% from the field and 50.0% from three-point range. Obviously, nobody would expect the 6-foot-9 power forward to be a significant contributor for the Kings if they elevated him, but he would be an inexpensive option who fits their timeline and has already shown signs of being an impactful player.

Also, by elevating Mogbo, the Kings will be able to sign another player to a two-way contract.

Leave the final spot open

Apr 12, 2026; Portland, Oregon, USA; Sacramento Kings head coach Doug Christie watches the game from court side during the second half in a game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sure, the Kings have two roster spots to fill, but that does not mean they have to sign two more players. It is certainly not out of the ordinary for NBA teams to keep a roster spot open, and it would honestly be surprising if the Kings filled both open contracts. Keep in mind, an NBA team needs to hold a minimum of 14 players on standard contracts.

The Kings do not necessarily need another player. They have no glaring positional need with their rotation already set, besides maybe extra forward depth (which Mogbo helps with) and a true backup point guard. Sure, they could target another player to help with their minor problems, or they could keep some roster flexibility while saving themselves from going into the luxury tax.

As long as the Kings stretch DeRozan's $10 million cap hit over the next three seasons, they will avoid paying a luxury tax. If they fill both of their final roster spots, they would likely reach the expected luxury tax line of $201 million. For a team that is expected to finish near the bottom of the Western Conference, there is no real reason to be paying a luxury tax penalty.

Plus, with veterans like Domantas Sabonis, Zach LaVine, and Malik Monk potentially on the trade block next season, keeping an open roster spot gives them more flexibility in trade talks.

The Kings could approach their final two roster spots in a few different ways, but we certainly would not be surprised if this is how things shake out.

Follow us on Facebook and X for the latest Sacramento Kings news.