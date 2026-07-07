How Kings Should Fill Final Two Roster Spots After Parting With DeRozan

The Sacramento Kings have officially parted ways with 17-year NBA veteran DeMar DeRozan, allowing the six-time All-Star to explore other options after being the team's leading scorer in a 60-loss season.

Now, the Kings sit with a 16-man roster, with all three two-way spots filled and two open standard contracts. How will they fill their newly opened roster spot?

Find forward depth

Jan 27, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Ziaire Williams (1) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Naturally, the Kings should be trying to replace DeRozan with another wing. While we should simply see guys like Keegan Murray, De'Andre Hunter, and Alex Karaban get increased opportunities in DeRozan's absence, they will certainly need another in the rotation.

As it stands, the Kings have two rostered small forwards in Hunter and Karaban, so adding another young piece into the mix would be a great idea.

Two free agent wings who stand out the most are Ziaire Williams and Ochai Agbaji.

Williams, 24, was drafted tenth overall in 2021 and is now an unrestricted free agent. With the Brooklyn Nets last season, he averaged 10.2 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.1 assists, and 1.4 steals per game, while shooting a career-high 34.3% from three-point range. The 6-foot-9 forward has certainly not lived up to the expectations of being a top-ten draft pick, but he has plenty of potential.

As part of the process to complete their offseason moves, the Brooklyn Nets have renounced the free agent rights for Ochai Agabji and Ziaire Williams. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) July 7, 2026

Agbaji, 26, is in a similar position. Since being drafted 14th overall in 2022, Agbaji has struggled to make a real impact, spending time with the Utah Jazz, Toronto Raptors, and Nets. His best season came with the Raptors in 2024-25, averaging 10.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game with efficient 49.8/39.9 shooting splits.

Both Williams and Agbaji have the potential to make two-way impacts moving forward, and for a Kings team looking to get younger, they would both be worth taking a look at.

A backup point guard

Mar 3, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Russell Westbrook (18) reacts after a three point basket during the second quarter against the Phoenix Suns at Golden 1 Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Kings found their new franchise point guard with the seventh overall pick in this year's draft, Darius Acuff Jr., but they lack a reliable backup for the 19-year-old. Sure, they have guys like Malik Monk and Nique Clifford who can handle the ball off the bench, but it would not be surprising if they brought in a veteran to help out Acuff Jr. during his rookie year.

Two intriguing free agent options for the Kings to fill this void are Russell Westbrook and Gary Payton II.

Westbrook, 37, is obviously a familiar name in Sacramento. The Kings gave the former NBA MVP a one-year deal last season, but it now seems unlikely that he will return. Still, though, Scott Perry should do what he can to convince Westbrook to stay for another year. Having a leader like Westbrook to play behind Acuff Jr. would be extremely valuable, and not to mention, the 18-year veteran still has enough gas left in the tank to make an on-court impact.

Maxime Raynaud on Russell Westbrook:



"He's an amazing worker, a great human being. I have nothing but positive things to say about him." — Frankie Cartoscelli (@FCartoscelli3) March 9, 2026

Payton, 33, has found a great home with the Golden State Warriors, but under the right circumstances, could potentially jump ship to Sacramento. The Kings could use a reliable backup guard with the defensive capabilities of Payton, especially one who would immediately fit into Doug Christie's effort-minded system.

Finding a reliable veteran point guard is easier said than done, but the Kings should be looking to add a reliable player who can help out their new rookie star.

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