Sacramento Kings Injury Report: Every Status vs. Memphis Grizzlies

The Sacramento Kings have started their 2026-27 campaign 0-2, with losses to the L.A. Clippers and Portland Trail Blazers. They had a chance to pick up their first win of the season over Portland but fell flat. Now, they are walking into another winnable matchup, hosting the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday.

The Grizzlies, however, are off to a better start this season than many would've imagined. They won both of their first two games, beating the Utah Jazz and Golden State Warriors, and are likely licking their lips for a chance to start 3-0 ahead of Sunday's matchup in Sacramento.

Both teams are dealing with injuries, though, so let's take a look at which statuses will have an impact on the game.

Kings injury report

Jan 2, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray (13) shoots against the Phoenix Suns during the second half at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Kings have ruled out three players ahead of Sunday's game, while listing Keegan Murray as questionable after he tweaked his ankle in their last game. Sacramento's full injury report:

Keegan Murray - QUESTIONABLE (left ankle capsulitis)

Dylan Cardwell - OUT (left calf strain)

Maxime Raynaud - OUT (right patella subluxation)

Ben Simmons - OUT (right Achilles tendon repair/surgery)

There is nothing new from Cardwell, Raynaud, or Simmons, as all three remain sidelined, but Murray is a new addition to the injury report. Not having Murray for Sunday's game would obviously hurt the Kings, as injuries continue to be a concern for the 26-year-old forward.

Last season, Murray played just 23 games, and now that his five-year, $140 million contract is active, they need him to stay healthy. Not only is his availability key, though, but he also needs to step up when he is on the floor.

Hearing Keegan Murray’s disappearance during Friday night’s game was not a trip to the locker room - he was on a bike in the tunnel. Also hearing he is experiencing some stiffness in the ankle that he had surgery on in May and there is a chance he’ll be listed as questionable for… — James Ham (@James_HamNBA) October 25, 2026

Through the first two games of the season, Murray has totaled just 14 points and 6 rebounds, shooting 5-17 from the field and 0-7 from beyond the arc. The Kings desperately need him to find his rhythm, and fans are starting to get worried that he might never live up to his potential.

We will obviously be monitoring his status leading up to tip-off on Sunday night, but if he has to sit, the Kings will likely turn to Precious Achiuwa, Daeqwon Plowden, or Jonathan Mogbo to replace him in the starting lineup.

Grizzlies injury report

Oct 16, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies center Zach Edey (14) handles the ball as Charlotte Hornets center Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) defends during the third quarter at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

To match the Kings' absence of one starter, the Grizzlies have ruled out starting center Zach Edey for Sunday's game, while listing another key player as questionable. Their full injury report:

Cedric Coward - QUESTIONABLE (left wrist sprain)

Zach Edey - OUT (left ankle injury management)

Not having Edey is a huge blow for the Grizzlies, potentially setting up a big game for Domantas Sabonis, but the rest of Memphis' core could give Sacramento some trouble. Ty Jerome has been scorching to start the season, leading the NBA with 36.5 points per game, while top rookie Cameron Boozer is making a strong impact.

This is obviously a more favorable matchup for the Kings, especially with Edey sidelined, but it is far from an easy win. The Kings and Grizzlies are set to tip off at 6:00 p.m. PT in Sacramento.

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