With their most recent blowout loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder , the Sacramento Kings are sitting in last place in the Western Conference with a 1-12 record, and things are turning into a disaster for this struggling franchise.

On Wednesday night, the Kings will try to pick up their second win of the season as they host the Phoenix Suns for a Pacific Division matchup. The Kings are still winless at home this season, so it would be great to finally snap the cold streak against a surprisingly successful Suns team.

The Suns have won five of their last seven games to improve to 6-7 this season after starting 1-5. The Suns are on the rise, while the Kings continue to sink, but Sacramento can still head into Wednesday’s matchup with a victory on their minds.

Kings injury report

Nov 4, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings forward/guard De'andre Hunter (15) controls the ball against the Los Angeles Lakers during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Unfortunately, the Kings continue to deal with injuries. Sure, there is no way to guarantee that a full-strength Kings team would be much of a threat, but we can confidently say that injuries have negatively impacted their early-season play. Ben Simmons is out for the season, Maxime Raynaud is still waiting to make his season debut, and other injuries continue to stack up on top of that.

For Wednesday’s game, the Kings could be without both of their starting forwards, with De’Andre Hunter and Precious Achiuwa listed as questionable. Sacramento’s full injury report:

Precious Achiuwa - QUESTIONABLE (left lower leg contusion)

De’Andre Hunter - QUESTIONABLE (left hip soreness / tightness)

Maxime Raynaud - OUT (right patella subluxation)

Ben Simmons - OUT (right Achilles tendon repair / surgery)

The Kings have been starting Hunter and Achiuwa at their forward spots when they’re both available, but in Monday’s loss to the Thunder, we saw what things look like without them. With both of them sidelined, the Kings turned back to Keegan Murray, while starting a two-big frontcourt of Domantas Sabonis and Dylan Cardwell.

We can hope they’re both good to go for Wednesday’s game, as the Kings need all the help they can get.

It is also worth noting that Zach LaVine is not listed on the injury report after missing Monday’s loss. In his place, Malik Monk got the starting nod, but the two-time All-Star is expected to be back in the mix on Wednesday night.

Suns injury report

The Suns have not dealt with many injuries this season, except for starting center Mark Williams, who has yet to play. The Suns will continue to be without him on Wednesday night, but they have no other injuries to note. Phoenix’s full injury report:

Mark Williams - OUT (left shoulder surgery)

The Suns have been leaning on All-Star guard Devin Booker this season, but he has gotten some valuable help. Miles Bridges, Dillon Brooks, and Collin Gillespie have especially stepped up recently for Phoenix, and while this is far from the most talented team the Kings will face, they will likely still have some trouble.

DEVIN BOOKER DOWN THE STRETCH 🔥



3 OF HIS 30 POINTS. BACK-TO-BACK Ws FOR PHX! pic.twitter.com/uVSCrrWua2 — NBA (@NBA) November 13, 2026

The Kings and Suns are set to tip off at 7:00 p.m. PT in Sacramento on Wednesday.

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