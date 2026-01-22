1 Trade the Kings Must Consider Amid Domantas Sabonis Rumors

The Sacramento Kings have been involved in plenty of trade rumors leading up to the 2026 NBA trade deadline, but the biggest potential moving piece is Domantas Sabonis. The three-time All-Star is arguably the best center on the market, and there is no doubt that a team could be willing to take a chance on him to shake things up.

ESPN's Anthony Slater reported that Sabonis is a "name to watch" ahead of the trade deadline, and one opposing team is sticking out more than others.

The most likely trade destination for Sabonis seems to be the Toronto Raptors, but how would a trade work to send him up North? Here is a potential trade package from the Raptors that could land them the star big man.

Raptors receive: Domantas Sabonis, expiring salary

Kings receive: RJ Barrett, Jakob Poeltl, 2026 unprotected first-round pick, 2028 lottery-protected first-round pick

The picks in this deal could certainly change, whether the Kings feel like they need the protection removed from one pick or another pick added, but the Barrett and Poeltl combo would likely have to stay the same. The Kings would also likely throw in an expiring contract, whether it be Drew Eubanks, Dario Saric, or Doug McDermott.

Why the Kings do this trade

Jan 9, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Toronto Raptors forward RJ Barrett (9) reacts after his three point basket against the Boston Celtics in the second quarter at TD Garden. | David Butler II-Imagn Images

The centerpiece of this return is undoubtedly Barrett, a 25-year-old wing who fits the Kings' new timeline. As the Kings look to go in a new direction and dump their veterans, Barrett would be a great piece to have alongside guys like Keegan Murray, Maxime Raynaud, and Nique Clifford.

This season, Barrett is averaging 19.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game, while shooting 49.6% (career-high) from the field and 35.5% from three-point range. Barrett has taken a step back in Toronto's offense due to the arrival of Brandon Ingram, but he could have an expanded role in Sacramento.

Of course, bringing in Barrett only makes sense if the Kings also get rid of Zach LaVine and/or DeMar DeRozan, but those are both expected to happen at some point.

Getting at least one first-round pick in return would be a huge help as well as the Kings' turn toward the future, and the 2026 NBA Draft, especially, is expected to make or break the future of this franchise. If the Kings could land a top-five pick in the lottery and have Toronto's mid-first to use as well, it could be a game-changer.

There are plenty of reasons why the Kings should be ready to trade Sabonis, including his large contract, questionable fit, and shifting their focus to their young centers instead. This deal dumps Sabonis in Toronto, while bringing in a valuable young wing. However, it might not be that easy.

Why the Kings don't do this trade

Jan 16, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (11) reacts after a play during the fourth quarter against the Washington Wizards at Golden 1 Center. | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

The biggest reason why the Kings would not want to do this trade is Jakob Poeltl. Not that Poeltl is a bad player, although he is not great, but it is more because of his contract.

Poeltl has a three-year, $84 million extension that kicks in at the start of the 2027-28 season, meaning he is on the books until 2030, when he will be 34 years old. The ten-year veteran center is the main reason why the Kings would need to receive draft compensation in this deal, as they have no reason to want Poeltl on the roster, even without his unfavorable contract.

There are certainly some paths to get Sabonis to Toronto that do not involve the Kings getting Poeltl in return, but this is the clearest way for Sacramento to land Barrett.

The Kings would likely be unwilling to take on Poeltl's contract if they did not also get a pick or two in return, which makes this specific deal the most balanced. Kings general manager Scott Perry would have to consider this deal if it were offered by the Raptors, and it would likely be hard for him to decline.

Recommended Articles