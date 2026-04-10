DeMar DeRozan's Heated Social Media Exchange Goes Viral

The Sacramento Kings have had a very disappointing season, holding just a 21-59 record with two games left, but they have had a few bright spots. Notably, their rookies have shined, but a couple of their veterans have left a mark as well. DeMar DeRozan, 36, is still making an impact in his 17th season, yet not everyone appreciates his greatness.

One analyst on X, Carson Breber of Nerd Sesh, voiced his strong opinion on DeRozan making a push toward the top-ten on the NBA's all-time scoring list: "DeMar DeRozan only needs to average 18 PPG for another 105 games to surpass Shaq in career points and enter the all-time Top 10. I find this deeply disturbing," he posted.

DeRozan took offense to Breber's post, promptly asking why it would be "disturbing" for him to reach the top ten on the all-time scoring leaderboard.

"Disturbing!? F--k that mean? Who the hell is you to have an opinion on somebody career. Clown!" the veteran forward responded.

DeRozan's legacy gets disrespected

Apr 3, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard DeMar DeRozan (10) during the second quarter against the New Orleans Pelicans at Golden 1 Center. | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

DeRozan, a six-time NBA All-Star, has made waves on the league's all-time scoring list this season. He has scored 1,419 points this season to jump from 25th to 16th place on the leaderboard, passing notable legends Oscar Robertson, Vince Carter, Kevin Garnett, Tim Duncan, Paul Pierce, John Havlicek, Alex English, Dominique Wilkins, and, for the time being, Steph Curry.

If DeRozan reaches the top ten of the all-time scoring list, that feat should be celebrated, yet just the thought of the potential accomplishment is being disrespected. Would it mean he would be a greater player than Shaquille O'Neal? Of course not. But his longevity and scoring prowess are certainly up there with some of the game's legends.

DEMAR PASSES OSCAR 👏



With this jumper, DeMar DeRozan passes Oscar Robertson for 16th on the all-time SCORING list! pic.twitter.com/xoQ8Fme5bn — NBA (@NBA) April 6, 2026

Some personal shots

Their online exchange did not stop there, as Breber responded to DeRozan's rebuttal, saying, "I think it's weird that your teams have been better with you off the court for your entire career and you are probably going to end up with more career points than Shaq. That's what it means."

Statistically, DeRozan's impact does not bode well in the box score, with a near-even plus-minus throughout his long career. Still, the veteran scorer sees it as disrespect, taking a more personal shot at Breber.

"And it’s weird you live behind a computer, dweeb!" he responded.

And it’s weird you live behind a computer, dweeb! — DeMar DeRozan (@DeMar_DeRozan) April 9, 2026

DeRozan, especially at this point in his career, is not going to accept this level of disrespect. Could he have responded better? Of course, but nobody can blame him for defending himself here. The exchange has racked up over two million views on X, with thousands of fans chiming in to voice their opinion as well.

While DeRozan has not had much team success throughout his career, debating whether or not he is one of the greatest scorers ever will likely always go his way.