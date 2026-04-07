Sacramento Kings' 2025-26 End of Season Awards

The Sacramento Kings endured a frustrating and injury-filled season that never quite allowed the team to find its rhythm or true identity. With key players missing time and a roster blending veterans with developing young talent, the year became more about evaluation than contention.

While expectations were higher entering the season, it ultimately turned into an opportunity to see which players could step up and define the franchise’s future. Even in a down year, there were still standout performances, intriguing flashes from young players, and signs of what could come next.

As the season comes to a close, it’s the perfect time to hand out a few internal awards that reflect both production and long-term outlook. These honors highlight not just who performed best, but who matters most moving forward.

Team MVP: DeMar DeRozan

Apr 1, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Sacramento Kings forward DeMar DeRozan (10) slaps hands with head coach Doug Christie after making a three-point basket against the Toronto Raptors in the second half at Scotiabank Arena. | Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

Despite the ups and downs of the season, DeMar DeRozan proved to be the Kings’ most reliable and impactful player. Night in and night out, he provided scoring, leadership, and stability for a team that desperately needed all three. He remained the go-to option offensively and consistently delivered in big moments, even as lineups around him constantly changed due to injuries.

His veteran presence helped keep the team competitive and composed during difficult stretches of the season. In a year where consistency was hard to find, DeRozan stood out as the one player the Kings could depend on every night. That level of reliability makes him the clear choice for team MVP.

Most Intriguing Young Player: Maxime Raynaud

Apr 3, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings center Maxime Raynaud (42) during the second quarter against the New Orleans Pelicans at Golden 1 Center. | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Among the younger players on the roster, Maxime Raynaud emerged as one of the most intriguing pieces for the Kings’ future. The young big man showed flashes of being a modern center with strong rebounding instincts, efficient scoring, and impressive mobility for his size. Whenever he received extended minutes, he made the most of his opportunities and showed a willingness to compete on both ends of the floor.

What makes Raynaud especially exciting is how much room he still has to grow, as his game is far from fully developed. His combination of size, skill, and upside gives the Kings something to be optimistic about heading into next season.

Most Likely All-Star in 3–5 Years: Keegan Murray

Apr 11, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray (13) dribbles against the Los Angeles Clippers during the first quarter at Golden 1 Center. | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Even in a season disrupted by injuries, Keegan Murray remains the player with the highest long-term ceiling on the roster. He has already shown flashes of being an elite two-way forward, capable of impacting the game with scoring, defense, and versatility. The organization’s commitment to him makes it clear they view him as a cornerstone moving forward.

While this season didn’t fully showcase the leap many expected, the potential is still clearly there. With more opportunities and a larger offensive role, Murray has the tools to elevate his game to another level. If he can stay healthy and continue developing, he has a strong chance to become an All-Star within the next few years.

The Kings may not look back on this season as a success in terms of wins and losses, but it still provided valuable insight into the team’s direction. DeMar DeRozan showed that leadership and consistent production can anchor a team through adversity. Maxime Raynaud gave fans a glimpse of a potential breakout player, adding intrigue to the roster’s future. Meanwhile, Keegan Murray continues to represent the franchise’s best hope for long-term success.

The challenge now is building around these pieces while improving overall health and consistency. If Sacramento can do that, this difficult season could end up being a stepping stone toward something much better.