Doug Christie Offers Solution to Kings' Recent Struggles

With a loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday, the Sacramento Kings have extended their losing streak to six games, falling to 3-11 on the season. Sure, they still have a long season ahead of them with 68 games left, and standout forward Keegan Murray is nearing his season debut, but things are not looking good for this struggling franchise.

While many feel like it is time to already look ahead to the 2026 NBA Draft for the Kings, head coach Doug Christie has faith in his team.

After their loss to the Spurs, Christie was asked how the team can avoid falling behind in these games.

"Coming out early, we just have to make sure that we're playing with a sense of urgency, because once we get going, you find that urgency in your game and you find that good rhythm," Christie said. "That's where you've got to lock arms with each other and just support each other through those times because it's ultimately about getting stops."

Importance of defense

Christie wants to build Sacramento's identity around hard-nosed defense and passionate play, but with the NBA's fourth-worst defensive rating and sixth-worst offensive rating, they are not doing much right on either side of the ball.

"You're going to make and miss shots, that's part of the game. You can't allow that to affect any other parts of your game... It's really about the stops, to be honest with you. Defend, rebound, and share the ball. That's the identity of Sacramento Kings, and we're going to continue to pursue that," Christie said.

Christie continues to hammer the idea of playing better defense, but it is simple to look at their personnel and notice that they do not have the right players for the style of basketball he wants to play. Of course, not having defensive specialist Keegan Murray on the floor hurts their "identity," but they have now shown much upside with the rest of their group.

Nov 12, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings head coach Doug Christie on the sideline during the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Hawks at Golden 1 Center. | Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

During the Kings' six-game losing streak, they have allowed 122+ points in each contest, even allowed 132+ in three of them. Sure, playing better defense and getting more stops will help them stay competitive, but until they prove they can do that in action, it is hard to buy what Christie preaches about.

The Kings have played a very challenging schedule so far, ranking first in strength of schedule among all NBA teams. Luckily, after they face the OKC Thunder, Denver Nuggets, and Minnesota Timberwolves in three of their next four games, their schedule lightens up, and they should be able to stack some more wins, hopefully.

