Doug Christie Stays Optimistic After Kings' 7th Straight Loss

With a 113-99 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday night, the Sacramento Kings have officially lost their seventh consecutive game, dropping to 3-12 on the season. Things are looking very grim in Sacramento, although a loss against the defending champs, who are now 15-1 on the season, is certainly nothing to be mad about.

In fact, despite the loss, Kings head coach Doug Christie was optimistic about the way his players played on Wednesday night.

"Overall, the level of compete that the guys brought, I thought it was a really, really high level. That's what we need to get ourselves out of where we're at," Christie said. "And if we do that on a night-to-night basis, most nights in the NBA, you give yourself a really good chance to win. I mean, this is the world champs, and there were eight, nine minutes left, and they found themselves right there."

Kings have chance to snap losing streak

Of course, fans have to expect the Kings to win at some point, right? Well, luckily, they are heading into a favorable matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday. Despite it being on the second night of a back-to-back, the Kings have no excuses to lose to a struggling Grizzlies team that is playing without Ja Morant.

Ahead of the game, though, Christie knows that they need this "level of compete" to carry over if they want to get back in the win column for the first time since November 5.

"This level of compete needs to travel with us," Christie said about Thursday's game. "We need to come compete at a high level. Not worried about anything, not worried about the opponent, or worried about our level of physicality, our level of sense of urgency. And if we do that, we'll be just fine."

Nov 1, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Sacramento Kings head coach Doug Christie calls a play in the 4th quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum. | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Christie, like many fans, knows that the talent on this roster is not the issue. Sure, the roster construction itself is questionable, but there are far too many talented players on this Kings team to be just 3-12 through 15 games. Christie knows that the key to success for them is their "level of compete" and better defense, and while that might not be the answer that many want to hear, it could be that simple.

The Kings and Grizzlies are set to tip off at 5:00 p.m. PT in Memphis on Thursday, as Christie and his guys will get a great opportunity to snap their seven-game losing streak.

