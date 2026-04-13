Final Takeaways From Kings' Season Finale Loss to Trail Blazers

In years past, it has been a somber moment for fans, players, and staff when the clock hit zero on the Sacramento Kings' season. This season was a different story. Between injuries, more off-court drama, and just plain bad basketball, it had been time to take this team off life support since before the All-Star break.

Luckily for all of us, the young players started to show promise as the year came to a close, and tonight’s 110-122 loss to the Portland Trailblazers was a good reminder that the takeaways from this season don’t all need to be negative.

The French Phenom

The Kings’ draft history has been a mixed bag, to say the least, which is why finding a gem in the second round feels so special. Maxime Raynaud is far from a finished product, but he’s shown that he’s worthy of investing in long-term, and tonight was just another feather in the cap of what has been an excellent rookie season. Raynaud finished with 21 points, 9 boards, and 2 blocks while shooting 7-10 from the field and 3-4 from deep.

UPDATE: They did it again.



Kings rookie duos to score 20+ points in a single game during the Sacramento era (since 1985-present):



Maxime Raynaud & Nique Clifford (3x)

Bogdan Boganovic & De'Aaron Fox

Tyreke Evans & Omri Casspi (2x)

Travis Mays & Lionel Simmons (7x)

Duane… https://t.co/mmEkul5ZUK — Frankie Cartoscelli (@FCartoscelli3) April 13, 2026

Raynaud’s issues were also highlighted in this one, as a physical and athletic Blazers squad gave him some issues on the glass. He’s made major strides in that department, but his lack of vertical burst means that he will need to focus on positioning and getting stronger over the offseason.

The other area of focus needs to be rim protection for Raynaud, and tonight was a good reminder of how that can impact more than just shots near the basket. The Blazers had a ton of open threes, and a lot of that comes from the Kings being worried about penetration and closing out too tentatively

Overall, this game was a microcosm of Raynaud’s season. Lots of promise, a masterclass in efficient scoring, and still a lot to work on from the young big. Regardless of the result tonight and this season, there’s a ton to look forward to from the 42nd overall pick, and I can’t wait to see what he looks like after a full offseason.

An Invite To The Party

After starting last offseason with no first-round draft picks, the Kings traded for the Oklahoma City Thunder’s 24th pick and drafted Nique Clifford out of Colorado State. Clifford had a great summer, but it would be a stretch to say he hit the ground running in the regular season. There were promising signs, but the game looked a little too fast for him before the break.

Nique Clifford hits the really tough turnaround jumper over Deni Avdija



Wow, what a shot. pic.twitter.com/UXH3jgrcB4 — MrBuckBuck (@MrBuckBuckNBA) April 13, 2026

Like Raynaud, Clifford got more opportunities due to injuries and took full advantage. Clifford’s 24 points, 7 rebounds, and 5 assists tonight were almost an expected stat line as he’s looked like a completely different player post-All-Star break. Tonight was also a good microcosm of Clifford’s season as he put up some solid numbers, like Raynaud, but some of his bad habits showed their face as well.

The biggest area of focus for Clifford needs to be ball security/handling, as he heads into his first offseason in the NBA. Nique isn’t a point guard, and part of the issues come from the fact that he’s been thrust into that role, but even secondary playmakers need to be a bit tighter with the ball. Clifford’s four turnovers tonight were double his season average; however, his average hasn’t exactly been indicative of how much trouble his lack of handle has gotten him into.

Still, this season has to be looked at as a success for Clifford, and I wouldn’t be surprised if he ends up being a 15, 5, and 5 guy next year.

Nique Clifford in the last game of the season.



24 PTS 👑

7 REBS 😤

5 ASTS 🤫

77% FG 🎯 pic.twitter.com/U5aKgf6PWx — SleeperKings (@SleeperSacKings) April 13, 2026

Secret Identity

We’ve heard a ton this season about the Kings’ “identity” and what they need to do to build that. For Scott Perry and Doug Christie, it all comes down to defense, toughness, and hustle. For much of the season, it didn’t look like the Kings had any plans to answer that call. Luckily, an in-season acquisition, some rookies, and a future Hall of Famer changed all of that.

Between Precious Achiuwa’s relentlessness attacking the rim, Dylan Cardwell’s fire that never goes out, and Russell Westbrook’s grit, the Kings turned into a team that wouldn’t roll over as the year went on. The Kings let go of the rope so many times at the beginning of the year and in the past, but the end of this season saw them hold on till the last moment in pretty much every outing. Tonight was another great example as a more talented Blazers squad kept trying to pull away, but couldn’t put the game completely out of reach.

What a SEQUENCE 🔥 pic.twitter.com/NC9v8H9mjK — Kings on NBCS (@NBCSKings) April 13, 2026

Having an identity isn’t something that is going to suddenly turn the Kings into a playoff team. It isn’t going to stop them from getting blown out from time to time, either. What it will do is allow them to build a roster based on real principles, instead of simply trying to put a bunch of guys who are talented scorers together and hope for the best. The Kings may have lost tonight, but the team that took the floor is a far cry from the group that started the season, and that feels like enough to go into the offseason with some hope.