Keegan Murray Gets Brutally Honest About Kings' 6-20 Season Start

It has been no secret that the Sacramento Kings are one of the NBA's worst teams this season, posting a 6-20 record through their first 26 games. Even with a veteran-filled roster, the Kings have been struggling, and it has certainly caused some frustration around the locker room.

Even Keegan Murray is in disbelief over how poorly the Kings have been playing, saying that he is not used to being on a team this bad.

"It sucks," Murray said about the Kings' many losses. "I haven't been on a team that has lost this many games in I don't even know how long. Even in high school and college. So it's not ideal. It's something that's really new to me, and I don't really like it. Hopefully, we can turn this around, and I think winning is the best thing in the world and losing, going home, is terrible."

Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray was asked how he's been processing Sacramento's losses.



Keegan Murray speaks out on Kings' struggles

Despite the Kings' struggles this season, the 25-year-old forward has been a bright spot. Murray is averaging 14.9 points, 7.5 rebounds, 1.6 steals, and 1.7 blocks per game this season, but his shooting numbers have dipped again with 43.0/26.2/71.4 splits. Still, Murray has cemented himself as a centerpiece for this franchise moving forward, especially as they potentially gear up for a busy trade season.

Murray knows that this team has not been nearly good enough on either side of the ball, and for a young player who has never experienced this much losing, he still wants the team to turn things around this season.

"At this point, we've just got to figure out how to get better on both ends of the floor," Murray said. "On both ends, I feel like we're just missing something, and it's obviously not clicking for us right now."

A coaching issue?

Murray went into more depth about what isn't working for the Kings on both ends of the floor.

"I think offensively, we don't really have much continuity. I think we get to one action, and then it just ends up in an isolation and a tough shot. Then defensively, it's just being able to communicate and being able to keep teams out of our paint. And then getting offensive rebounds and making a second effort. The teams that are really good do those things, and we haven't done that so far this year."

While Murray is not directly calling out head coach Doug Christie, these are all areas where better coaching would make improvements. The Kings have been a complete mess on both ends of the court this season, and while there has been a clear lack of effort from some of the players, most of their shortcomings fall on Christie.

