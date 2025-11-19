Kings Announce Domantas Sabonis' Injury Status for Thunder Game

The Sacramento Kings are riding a six-game losing streak, and as they desperately hunt for just their fourth win of the season, they face their toughest challenge yet.

The Kings are traveling to face the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday night in the middle of a five-game road trip. The Thunder are 14-1 through 15 games this season, on pace to break the Golden State Warriors' 73-win record. Sure, the Thunder have played the NBA's second-easiest schedule thus far, according to ESPN, but there is no doubt that this team is built to repeat as champions.

To make matters worse for the Kings in their most challenging game of the season, they will be short-handed. The Kings have ruled out star center Domantas Sabonis due to left knee soreness, as the three-time All-Star will not get the opportunity to face his former team on Wednesday night.

Kings center Domantas Sabonis will be out for tomorrow's game vs. Thunder in OKC due to left knee soreness. — Sean Cunningham (@SeanCunningham) November 18, 2025

Kings playing without Sabonis in OKC

Sabonis spent his rookie year in Oklahoma City before being dealt to the Indiana Pacers in a blockbuster trade that sent Paul George to the Thunder. However, Sabonis does not seem to be taking "revenge" against his former team. In his last five games against the Thunder, Sabonis has averaged just 12.6 points, 12.0 rebounds, and 4.6 assists, shooting a low 37.9% from the field.

Sabonis has been overall underwhelming this season, as the roster the Kings have put around him does not seem to bring the best out of him. Most notably, Sabonis is averaging just 3.7 assists per game this season, his lowest mark in seven years. One of Sabonis' best traits as a versatile big man is his playmaking, but the Kings are using him less as a facilitator this season.

Mar 25, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis (11) drives past Oklahoma City Thunder guard Luguentz Dort (5) in the second quarter at the Golden 1 Center. | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Regardless of how he has started his season, the Kings are a better team with him on the floor, largely due to their lack of viable frontcourt depth without him. Sabonis' rebounding alone makes him a very important piece in Sacramento, but he has certainly not looked like the star center that Kings fans are used to.

Of course, Sabonis has been dealing with numerous injuries to start his season, and it does not seem like the Kings have gotten a "healthy" product on the court yet. With still 68 games left in their 2025-26 season, the Kings would certainly rather prioritize Sabonis' health rather than throw him to the wolves against the Thunder when he is not 100 percent.

The Kings and Thunder are set to face off at 5:00 p.m. PT in Oklahoma City on Wednesday.

